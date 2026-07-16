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Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Stunning Rs 16.6 Crore Sea-View Apartment in Mumbai (PHOTOS)
Tamannaah Bhatia's luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai reflects her elegant lifestyle. Located in one of the city's most sought-after neighborhoods, the premium residence blends modern interiors, comfort, and breathtaking ocean views
A Premium Address in Mumbai
Tamannaah Bhatia lives in a luxurious sea-facing apartment at Bayview Apartment on Juhu-Versova Link Road, one of Mumbai's most prestigious residential locations. Situated on the 22nd floor, the home offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the city's iconic skyline, making it one of the actress' prized possessions.
Estimated Value of Rs 16.6 Crore
According to media reports, Tamannaah's lavish residence is valued at approximately Rs 16.6 crore. The apartment showcases a perfect balance of sophistication and minimalism, featuring neutral shades, elegant décor, and a refined aesthetic that creates a warm and luxurious atmosphere.
Elegant Living Room with Scenic Views
The spacious living room is designed with large cream and white contemporary sofas that enhance the apartment's modern appeal. Beautiful artwork decorates the walls, while a stylish fish aquarium adds character to the space. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure uninterrupted views of the sea, filling the room with natural light.
Stylish and Functional Modular Kitchen
Tamannaah's kitchen combines luxury with practicality. It features sleek white cabinetry, wooden accents, a spacious kitchen island, and warm LED lighting. The open-layout design creates an inviting space equipped with premium modern appliances, making it both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional.
Peaceful Bedroom and Spacious Walk-In Closet
The actress has designed her bedroom to offer a calm and relaxing environment. Soft tones, elegant furnishings, and thoughtfully selected décor create a serene retreat. The home also includes a spacious walk-in closet and a stylish vanity area, adding convenience and luxury to her daily routine.
Balcony with a Stunning Sea View
One of the highlights of the apartment is its expansive balcony overlooking the Arabian Sea. Featuring wooden flooring, a rocking chair, and a private jacuzzi, the outdoor space offers the perfect setting to unwind while enjoying spectacular sunset and ocean views.
Expanding Real Estate Portfolio
Beyond her sea-facing residence, Tamannaah has reportedly invested in multiple properties across Mumbai, including locations in Lokhandwala and Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. She is also believed to own commercial real estate, reflecting her growing investment portfolio alongside her successful acting career.
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