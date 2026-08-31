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Rashmika Mandanna Returns to Shooting After Hip Injury, Actress Shares Big Update With Fans
Rashmika Mandanna is all set to return to shooting after recovering from a hip injury that kept her away from work. The actress shared the exciting update with fans on social media.
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Rashmika Mandanna
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is finally returning to film shoots after a hip injury kept her away. She was resting at home, spending time with family and friends. Rashmika announced on social media that she's recovered and will soon be back on set. She got this injury while shooting for her film 'Mysaa'. After a break of almost a month, she shared some sweet moments from her time at home, saying she'll miss this quiet time.
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A peek into Rashmika's recovery time at home.
Rashmika recently shared photos and videos on Instagram, showing fans how she spent her recovery time at home. She enjoyed simple things like performing a puja, playing with her pet dog, solving picture puzzles, and just relaxing while looking at her garden. She mentioned that she's heading back to work soon but will definitely miss these peaceful moments at home. Her post shows she took the break positively, even though it was due to an injury.
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How Rashmika got injured on the set of 'Mysaa'.
Rashmika had earlier explained her injury on social media on August 3. She said it was her third injury and that she needed to learn to treat her body like a human body, not a machine. She explained that one of the four tendons in her right hip had detached and needed to reattach. This tendon is crucial for movements like lifting her leg. Rashmika revealed this happened during a dance shoot for her film 'Mysaa'. She added that while it was painful, it wasn't unbearable, and the break helped her focus on her health.
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Rashmika's upcoming action-packed films 'Mysaa' and 'Ranabaali'.
Right now, Rashmika has two big films in her kitty: 'Mysaa' and 'Ranabaali'. 'Mysaa' is an emotional action thriller based on the Gond tribes, where Rashmika will be seen playing a bold Gond woman—a role very different from what she's done before. She is also starring with Vijay Deverakonda in 'Ranabaali'. This Telugu period drama, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is set during the British Raj. The story is a fictional take inspired by some lesser-known parts of Indian history. The film is set to release on September 11.
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Rashmika Mandanna is ready to resume shooting for her upcoming films.
After being away from shooting for a while due to her injury, Rashmika is now ready to get back to work. She enjoyed her time at home, playing puzzles and spending time with family. Soon, she will be busy with her film shoots again. This means Rashmika is likely to join the next schedules of her movies 'Mysaa' and 'Ranabaali'.
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