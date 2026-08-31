3 5 Image Credit : others

How Rashmika got injured on the set of 'Mysaa'.

Rashmika had earlier explained her injury on social media on August 3. She said it was her third injury and that she needed to learn to treat her body like a human body, not a machine. She explained that one of the four tendons in her right hip had detached and needed to reattach. This tendon is crucial for movements like lifting her leg. Rashmika revealed this happened during a dance shoot for her film 'Mysaa'. She added that while it was painful, it wasn't unbearable, and the break helped her focus on her health.