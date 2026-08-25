The teaser for 'The Vvaan', a fantasy folklore film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has been released. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie is set to hit cinemas on September 25, 2026, promising a visually rich experience.

'The Vvaan' Teaser Unveiled

The official teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia -starrer 'The Vvaan' was unveiled on Tuesday. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the teaser promises a captivating journey into a world of fantasy folklore, mystery, ancient beliefs and the supernatural. Sharing the teaser's link, Sidharth on Instagram wrote, "Humari Rakshak hain woh, jinki Sher savaari hai! 25th Sept ko aa rahi Vvaan ki kahani hai! #THEVVAANTeaser Out Now! Teaser 2 coming #THEVVAAN in cinemas on 25th September, 2026."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Production and Release Details

Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest arrives in cinemas on September 25, 2026, promising audiences a visually rich folklore fantasy.

Into the Forests of Central India

According to a press release shared by the makers, 'Vvaan' is set in the deep forests of Central India and is described as a mix of ancient legends, hidden temples, and adventure. It has been shot in real forest locations. (ANI)