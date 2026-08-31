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New OTT Releases In September 1st Week: Gandhari to The Court; Check Full List Here
New OTT Releases In September 1st Week: Get your binge-watching schedule ready! The first week of September is packed with new shows and movies on OTT, including 'The Gentlemen: Season 2', 'Gandhari', 'The Court', and ‘Jagamae Sangeetham’
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OTT Movies
The first week of September is loaded with exciting new movies, web series, and shows for OTT fans. From September 1 to 4, platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ are dropping fresh content. Everyone's talking about 'The Gentlemen: Season 2', 'Gandhari', 'The Court', and 'Jagamae Sangeetham'.
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Netflix
Netflix is dropping a bunch of new content. '1000-lb Sisters: Season 9' (Sept 1) continues the Slaton sisters' journey. Comedian Jared Freid brings laughs in his special 'The Family Plan' (Sept 1). The documentary 'Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly' (Sept 1) covers the story of 2024 Olympian Rachel 'Raygun' Gunn. Another docu, 'Fito Páez: The World Within a Song' (Sept 3), explores the musician's life. 'The Gentlemen: Season 2' (Sept 3) sees Eddie and Susie expand their empire. Taapsee Pannu's action-thriller 'Gandhari' (Sept 3) is about a mother fighting a trafficking ring. 'Teenage Wasteland' (Sept 4) is a docu on an environmental scandal uncovered by students. Finally, 'Earle Meets World' (Sept 4) is a reality series on star Alix Earle.
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JioHotstar
The story of 'The Court' revolves around a young lawyer named Yazhini. She struggles with a stutter and has always lived in the shadow of her brilliant father. Things get intense when a case forces her to argue against her own father in court. The film follows her fight for justice as she battles self-doubt and social prejudice. It streams on JioHotstar from September 4, 2026.
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Prime Video
This web series is a musical family drama set in the world of Carnatic music. Balu is the heir to his grandfather Shastri's musical legacy, but he finds himself caught between family traditions, relationships, and old secrets. When old rivalries resurface, he must decide whether to protect his family's musical heritage or choose his own path. The series stars Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Srikanth Meka, and Akshay Lagusani. Watch it on Prime Video from September 4, 2026.
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Apple TV Plus
Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh, and Maria Bakalova star in this action-adventure film, 'Mayday'. During the Cold War, the US Navy sends pilot Lieutenant Troy 'Assassin' Kelly on a secret mission into Russian territory. When the operation fails, he gets trapped behind enemy lines. There, he forms an unlikely friendship with a former KGB agent, Nikolai Ustinov. Together, they try to get Troy out of there. 'Mayday' will be available on Apple TV+ from September 4, 2026.
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