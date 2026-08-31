5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Apple TV Plus

Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh, and Maria Bakalova star in this action-adventure film, 'Mayday'. During the Cold War, the US Navy sends pilot Lieutenant Troy 'Assassin' Kelly on a secret mission into Russian territory. When the operation fails, he gets trapped behind enemy lines. There, he forms an unlikely friendship with a former KGB agent, Nikolai Ustinov. Together, they try to get Troy out of there. 'Mayday' will be available on Apple TV+ from September 4, 2026.