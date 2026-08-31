Yash’s mother Pushpa Arunkumar has hit back at Allu Aravind’s old remark questioning her son’s stardom before KGF, recalling his five consecutive hits and years of struggle in Kannada cinema.

Kannada superstar Yash’s journey from regional cinema to pan-India stardom has once again become a talking point after his mother, Pushpa Arunkumar, responded strongly to veteran producer Allu Aravind’s earlier comments about her son’s popularity before KGF.

Yash’s Mother Defends His Pre-KGF Stardom

Speaking to the media, Pushpa Arunkumar highlighted Yash’s achievements in Kannada cinema long before KGF transformed him into a nationwide star. Taking a direct dig at Allu Aravind’s remark, she pointed out that her son had already delivered five consecutive successful films before the blockbuster franchise.

“Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you threatened? He’s not a terrorist,” Pushpa said.

Her comments underline the fact that Yash was already a recognised and commercially successful actor in the Kannada film industry before his massive pan-India breakthrough.

From a Bus Driver’s Son to Superstar

Pushpa also spoke about Yash’s humble beginnings and the effort that went into building his career. She stressed that her son did not come from an influential film family or inherit a ready-made position in the industry.

According to her, Yash worked his way up through determination, perseverance and a series of successful Kannada films. She expressed pride in the journey he undertook before KGF made him a household name across India.

What Did Allu Aravind Say About Yash?

The controversy dates back to comments made by Allu Aravind in 2023 while discussing the scale and success of KGF. He questioned Yash’s identity and popularity before the film by asking, “Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie?”

The statement did not go down well with Yash’s fans, who pointed to his established career in Kannada cinema. Pushpa’s latest remarks have now brought the old controversy back into focus, with fans once again debating Yash’s journey before KGF.