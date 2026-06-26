Tamannaah Bhatia, a bridesmaid at the Goa wedding of Khushbu Sundar's daughter Avantika, shared inside photos. She and fellow bridesmaid Trisha Krishnan were seen in coordinated outfits, celebrating the intimate ceremony with family and friends.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia gave fans a glimpse into the dreamy wedding celebrations of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter, Avantika Sundar, who tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Tamannaah, who was among the bridesmaids alongside fellow actor Trisha Krishnan, shared a series of candid moments from the festivities. From heartwarming pictures with the bride to elegant snapshots with the bridal squad dressed in coordinated ivory and beige ensembles, the actor's post captured the warmth and joy of the close-knit celebration.

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"Fairytales are real": Tamannaah

View this post on Instagram "Fairytales are real, I saw one today. The cutest moment of the ceremony. Some people are always connected to you, no matter how far you are or how lil you meet. Friends you make along the journey are the most precious. Masti has to happen. Friends like family. Sundar Sir calling the shots as he always does and must. I finally have photos with Brinda Akka. Sab colour coded and on theme," a part of her caption read.

For the wedding, Tamannaah looked beautiful in an ivory saree paired with a matching blouse and a shawl. The actor chose minimal jewellery for her look, keeping her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Khushbu Sundar's Emotional Note

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C's daughter, Avantika Sundar, tied the knot yesterday with Shravan Sreenivasan in a wedding ceremony held in Goa. She shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, "We are truly speechless at this moment, for words seem inadequate to express the emotions we are experiencing. As parents, family has always been at the heart of everything we cherish, and we have always believed that marriages are made in heaven. Surrounded by the love of family and close friends, we witnessed a moment that will remain etched in our hearts forever. The warmth, affection, and goodwill that enveloped us made the occasion truly magical. Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude." View this post on Instagram

Star-Studded Guest List

The wedding ceremony was attended by the likes of renowned dignitaries from the film and political industries. High-profile guests included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Amala Akkineni, while actors Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were also spotted at the festivities. (ANI)