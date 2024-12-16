India reduces malaria caseload, deaths by 69% each from 2017 and 2023, says WHO report

India has finally managed to control malaria, reduce mortality and has gotten out of the High-Burden-High-Impact (HBHI) group of endemic countries, according to the World Malaria Report released on Wednesday.

India reduces malaria caseload, deaths by 69% each from 2017 and 2023, says WHO report shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

India has finally managed to control malaria, reduce mortality and has gotten out of the High-Burden-High-Impact (HBHI) group of endemic countries, according to the World Malaria Report released on Wednesday.

India reduced its malaria caseload by 69 per cent from 6.4 million in 2017 to 2 million in 2023. Similarly, the estimated malaria deaths registered a 69 per cent decrease from 11,100 to 3500 during the same period. Every year, the report serves as a vital tool to evaluate global progress and gaps in the fight against malaria. It provides a snapshot of efforts to control and eliminate the disease in 83 countries.

 Sri Lanka was certified malaria-free in 2016.

The WHO World Malaria Report 2024 revealed that in 2023, the South-East Asia Region reported eight malaria-endemic countries accounting for four million cases, making up 1.5% of the global malaria burden. India alone contributed to half of the region's cases, followed by Indonesia with nearly one-third.

Also read: 'Will say bismillah & sacrifice Yogi': Man openly threatens UP Chief Minister, sparks outrage (WATCH)

“India has made progress in reducing the malaria burden because of its multi-sectoral approach and political commitment to bring down the burden,” said Dr Daniel Madandi, Director of Global Malaria Programme, reported the Indian Express.

“It’s never as fast as we would like, and there are some worrying plateaus but the trends are still encouraging. Apart from India, countries like Liberia and Rwanda have seen huge drops in cases,” added Dr Arnaud Le Menach, lead author of this year’s report and head of the Strategic Information for Response unit within the WHO Global Malaria Programme.

The WHO’s High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) initiative, launched in 2018, supported malaria control in India until 2024. By then, India had exited the HBHI group due to significant progress. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest shk

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized dmn

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized (WATCH)

BJP questions Gandhis' reluctance to make 51 cartons of Nehru's letters to Edwina, Einstein & more public snt

BJP questions Gandhis' reluctance to make 51 cartons of Nehru's letters to Edwina, Einstein & more public

Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud dmn

Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud

Recent Stories

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA AJR

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors ATG

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024 NTI

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest shk

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon