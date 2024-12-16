Entertainment
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is wreaking havoc at the box office, consistently breaking records with its impressive earnings
Pushpa 2's Day 11 collection figures are out! The film has crossed ₹900.5 crore within 11 days of its release
With ₹900.5 crore, Pushpa 2 is now the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film, surpassing KGF 2
KGF 2 was the 2nd highest-grossing film with ₹859.7 crore. Now, Pushpa 2 has taken its place
Pushpa 2 aims to break Bahubali 2's record of ₹1030.42 crore. Experts believe it might happen soon
Pushpa 2's worldwide collection has reached ₹1292 crore, as shared by the makers on Instagram
Pushpa 2's Hindi collection is the highest among all languages, reaching ₹553.1 crore in 11 days
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 was released on December 5th and collected ₹164.25 crore on its first day
Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, was made on a budget of ₹500 crore
Allu Arjun to Rajkummar Rao: 10 highest grossing actors of 2024
(PHOTOS) Dhanashree Verma shares glamorous pictures on Instagram
Zakir Hussain: Grammy to Padma Shri; achievements of the Tabla maestro
Actress Anushka Sen’s lavish Mumbai house worth crores– Inside photos