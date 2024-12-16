Atul Subhash suicide case: Nikita Singhania denies extortion allegations during interrogation

Nikita Singhania (29), her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag (27) have been arrested in connection with the abetment to suicide case. Another accused, 70-year-old Sushil Singhania, has also been named in the FIR, though police are still verifying his involvement in Atul's death.

First Published Dec 16, 2024, 2:04 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

Following the suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, has denied allegations of harassment and extortion made against her in his suicide note. Speaking during police interrogation, Nikita said, "If I harassed him for money, why would I stay away from him?" According to reports, she revealed to the police that she have been living apart from Subhash for nearly three years.

The arrests come days after Subhash took his life on December 9, leaving behind a detailed suicide note and a video accusing Nikita and her family of harassment and demanding exorbitant sums of money. Subhash alleged that the Singhania family demanded Rs 3 crore to withdraw legal cases against him and Rs 30 lakh for visitation rights to see their son. He also claimed Nikita initially sought Rs 1 crore in maintenance, later escalating her demands to Rs 3 crore.

Meanwhile, police investigations are underway to substantiate the claims. Barring any contrary evidence, officials plan to file a chargesheet against the accused.

This case also sheds light on the troubled marital relationship between the couple. In 2022, Nikita had filed a police complaint accusing Subhash of dowry-related harassment and assault. Her complaint alleged that Subhash's behavior during their marriage was "inhumane," and that her in-laws had demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh after expressing dissatisfaction with the wedding gifts. Nikita also claimed the stress from these demands led to her father’s stroke and eventual death.

The couple married on April 26, 2019, but their relationship quickly deteriorated. While Nikita accuses Subhash of abusive behavior, his suicide note and video suggest the harassment was reciprocal, pointing to a bitter fallout involving financial and legal disputes.

