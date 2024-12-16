Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena makes bold move, nominates Karanveer Mehra-Shilpa Shirodkar [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18 is heating up as the season nears its finale, with dramatic twists and intense moments keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Among the standout contestants is Vivian Dsena, who has garnered significant attention ever since he entered the house. Known for his strong presence, Vivian was even declared a finalist on day one, earning the title of the show’s 'ladla' (favorite). However, despite his early dominance, Vivian’s journey has recently hit a rough patch.

In a shocking turn of events, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan took Vivian to task, criticizing him for lacking a clear game plan and accusing him of not having a 'mudda' (issue) of his own. This comment highlighted a growing concern among fans and contestants alike about Vivian’s gameplay, which appeared to be faltering. One of the significant shifts this season has been Vivian’s deteriorating bond with his long-time friend, Karanveer Mehra. The two, who had been close friends before entering the show, now find themselves on opposite sides, adding more drama to the already high-tension environment.

Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, who made a special appearance on the show, played a pivotal role in helping him realize the need for change. She urged Vivian to stand up for himself, pointing out how Karanveer and others had been using him. Nouran passionately told him, “You need to be vocal and confront those manipulating you.” She reminded him of his promise to play boldly and not be a passive observer.

Taking her advice to heart, Vivian made a bold move by nominating Karanveer and Shilpa Shirodkar for elimination. He clarified to Karan that their friendship was over, saying, “Main tera dost nahi hu.” His nomination of Shilpa was based on her lack of clarity, further surprising both contestants and viewers alike. This new assertiveness could change the course of Vivian’s game, marking a crucial turning point in his Bigg Boss 18 journey.

