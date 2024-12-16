Indian Navy's Role in the Liberation of Bangladesh: A 1971 War Vijay Diwas Tribute

The 1971 Indo-Pak War, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, saw significant contributions from the Indian Navy alongside the Indian Army. As India observes Vijay Diwas on December 16, it is important to acknowledge the Navy's crucial role in the victory and the liberation of Bangladesh.

New Delhi: The Indo-Pak War of 1971 was a landmark event that changed the geography of South Asia, leading to the birth of Bangladesh. While the heroics of the Indian Army are often highlighted in this victory, the Indian Navy played an equally pivotal and perhaps more strategic role in shaping the war's outcome. Through a combination of daring naval operations, covert missions, and strategic dominance, the Navy ensured the isolation of East Pakistan, crippled its war effort, and hastened the surrender of over 93,000 Pakistani troops—the largest military capitulation since World War II.

As India celebrates Vijay Diwas on December 16, it is crucial to revisit this chapter of history and recognise the Navy's indispensable contribution to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The Road to War: Seeds of Division and a Refugee Crisis

The 1971 war was the culmination of decades of economic and political marginalisation of East Pakistan by its Western counterpart. The breaking point came in December 1970, when Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Awami League secured a landslide victory in Pakistan's general elections, winning 167 of 169 seats in East Pakistan. However, the ruling elite in West Pakistan, led by President Yahya Khan, refused to hand over power, triggering massive protests across East Pakistan.

The situation escalated on March 25, 1971, when Pakistan launched Operation Searchlight, a brutal military crackdown involving massacres, mass rapes, and the destruction of entire villages.

The violence led to the exodus of over 10 million refugees into India, creating a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sought international intervention, but as global powers turned a blind eye, India was left with no choice but to intervene militarily.

The Eastern Theatre: The Indian Navy's Strategic Role

While the Indian Army prepared to launch a coordinated offensive and the Indian Air Force (IAF) targeted enemy installations, the Indian Navy was tasked with dominating the eastern theatre. The goal was to establish maritime superiority, enforce a blockade, and support the liberation effort by disrupting Pakistan's logistics and isolating its forces.

Operation X: Underwater Sabotage

One of the most audacious missions of the war was Operation X, a covert operation masterminded by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Intelligence. Indian naval divers trained over 400 Mukti Bahini guerrillas in underwater sabotage, equipping them to target enemy shipping and riverine logistics in East Pakistan.

Between August and December 1971, these naval commandos sank or incapacitated over 100,000 tonnes of Pakistani shipping, including merchant vessels and gunboats, effectively paralysing the enemy's supply lines.

This was the largest sabotage operation of its kind since World War II and showcased the Navy's ability to wage unconventional warfare with precision and effectiveness.

Force Alpha: Riverine Raids

To complement Operation X, the Navy launched Force Alpha, a riverine assault force comprising Indian Navy personnel, Mukti Bahini fighters, and the Border Security Force (BSF). This task force targeted key East Pakistani ports and industrial hubs, including Chalna, Khulna, and Mongla. These daring raids not only inflicted significant damage on Pakistani forces but also boosted the morale of the Mukti Bahini and further weakened Pakistan's hold over the region.

Neutralising PNS Ghazi: Turning the Tide

As the Indian Navy prepared for full-scale operations, it faced an imminent threat in the form of PNS Ghazi, Pakistan's most advanced submarine, tasked with sinking INS Vikrant, India's aircraft carrier. The Navy responded with a brilliant deception strategy, spreading false intelligence about Vikrant's location and luring Ghazi towards Visakhapatnam.

On the night of December 3, 1971, PNS Ghazi sank near the Visakhapatnam harbour, reportedly due to an internal explosion. This eliminated a major threat and delivered a psychological blow to the Pakistani Navy, clearing the way for Vikrant's operations in the Bay of Bengal.

INS Vikrant: Commanding the Bay of Bengal

With PNS Ghazi neutralised, INS Vikrant emerged as the linchpin of India's naval dominance in the eastern theatre. Despite facing technical challenges—its World War II-era boilers were prone to cracks—Vikrant launched a relentless air campaign against East Pakistani targets.

Its Sea Hawk fighters and Alize aircraft squadrons struck key installations in Chittagong, Cox's Bazaar, and Khulna, destroying enemy infrastructure and blocking seaborne reinforcements. Vikrant also enforced a maritime blockade, intercepting merchant vessels and cutting off East Pakistan's supply lines.

The carrier's role was pivotal in preventing the escape of Pakistani troops by sea, ensuring their complete isolation. Its operations not only inflicted material damage but also shattered the morale of Pakistani forces, hastening their surrender.

Victory and the Birth of Bangladesh

The Indian Navy's relentless operations in the eastern theatre culminated in the swift liberation of Bangladesh. On December 16, 1971, after a 13-day war, Lieutenant General A.A.K. Niazi of Pakistan's Eastern Command signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka, bringing an end to the conflict.

Over 93,000 Pakistani troops laid down their arms, and Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation. The Navy's contributions—spanning covert operations, riverine assaults, and strategic blockades—were instrumental in achieving this decisive victory.

The Modern Indian Navy: A Maritime Powerhouse

In the five decades since 1971, the Indian Navy has transformed into a formidable blue-water force equipped with cutting-edge technology and platforms. Its fleet now includes indigenous aircraft carriers like the INS Vikrant (2022), nuclear-powered submarines like INS Arihant, and stealth destroyers of the Visakhapatnam class.

The Navy's capabilities extend far beyond warfare, encompassing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), anti-piracy operations, and safeguarding India's interests across the Indo-Pacific.

However, the modern Navy also serves as a potent reminder of India's ability to influence regional geopolitics decisively. Bangladesh, born out of India's sacrifices, must remember that its independence was secured through India's blood and treasure.

Yet, in recent years, Dhaka's growing proximity to Beijing and instances of ingratitude have strained relations. While India remains committed to peace and stability in the region, it is prudent for Bangladesh to recognise that the same power that created it could act to protect its own interests with equal determination.

A Legacy of Valour and Vision

The Indian Navy's role in the 1971 war was a testament to its courage, ingenuity, and strategic foresight. Its operations liberated millions of Bengalis and reshaped South Asia's geopolitical landscape. As India observes Vijay Diwas, the Navy's exploits remind us of the sacrifices that underpin freedom and the enduring importance of gratitude in international relations.

The story of 1971 is not just a chapter in India's history but a lesson in how power, when wielded responsibly, can bring justice and transform nations.

