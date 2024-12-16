Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud

Three accused, Aravind, Sreekuttan, and Ajo, were taken into custody from Ernakulam in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Ambadi Suresh in Ranni, allegedly as part of a gang war.

Pathanamthitta: The accused in the Ranni Ambadi murder case, identified as Aravind, Sreekuttan, and Ajo, have been nabbed from Ernakulam. The trio, natives of Chethackal in Ranni, were taken into custody after an intensified investigation.

According to the police, the murder was a result of a gang war between rival groups in Ranni. The incident occurred on the road in Mandamaruthi, where 24-year-old Ambadi Suresh was killed after being hit by a car.

The police's account of the incident reveals that Ambadi and his brothers had a verbal altercation with a group of Chethackal natives in front of the Beverages Corporation outlet in Ranni. The altercation escalated into a physical fight at another location, followed by a challenge for a confrontation in Mandamaruthi.

Ambadi and his brothers arrived at the scene first in a car. As soon as Ambadi got out of the car, a gang in another car hit him, ran over him, and drove away. Ambadi died from the injuries sustained.

The accused abandoned their vehicle on the Vechoochira route and escaped to Ernakulam, where they were later apprehended. Ambadi's father stated that his son had no enmity with anyone and was unaware of the circumstances surrounding his son's death.

