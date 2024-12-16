Entertainment

Nayanthara's Diet Secret

Nayanthara

Nayanthara had a bubbly baby image during her initial film days.

Body Shaming

Nayanthara faced body shaming during the filming of Ghajini.

Slim Nayanthara

Nayanthara surprised everyone with her slim appearance in Billa.

Diet

Nayanthara's diet is the reason behind her maintaining a fit physique for 18 years.

Food Habits

Consuming nutritious foods and vegetables contributes to Nayanthara's youthful look.

No Sugar

Nayanthara avoids sugary drinks and outside food.

Tender Coconut

Tender coconut plays a vital role in Nayanthara's diet. She drinks it daily.

Smoothie

Nayanthara drinks a daily smoothie made with coconut milk, cardamom, and cloves.

Workout

Along with her diet, Nayanthara maintains a daily workout routine and has a home gym.

Home-cooked Meals

Nayanthara mostly eats home-cooked, nutritious meals.

