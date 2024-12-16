Entertainment
Nayanthara had a bubbly baby image during her initial film days.
Nayanthara faced body shaming during the filming of Ghajini.
Nayanthara surprised everyone with her slim appearance in Billa.
Nayanthara's diet is the reason behind her maintaining a fit physique for 18 years.
Consuming nutritious foods and vegetables contributes to Nayanthara's youthful look.
Nayanthara avoids sugary drinks and outside food.
Tender coconut plays a vital role in Nayanthara's diet. She drinks it daily.
Nayanthara drinks a daily smoothie made with coconut milk, cardamom, and cloves.
Along with her diet, Nayanthara maintains a daily workout routine and has a home gym.
Nayanthara mostly eats home-cooked, nutritious meals.
