Bengaluru: Parents accuse school teachers of locking children in 'dark rooms' for not paying fees

Parents in Bengaluru accuse private schools, including Orchid International School, of locking children in dark rooms as punishment for unpaid fees, tardiness, or misbehaviour. The Education Department has warned of strict action, including blacklisting schools if the allegations are proven true.

A disturbing incident has come to light where parents of a private school in Bengaluru have accused teachers of locking children in dark rooms as punishment. The allegations, which involve schools in Silicon City as well, claim that the children were subjected to this form of punishment for reasons such as delayed school fee payments, tardiness, misbehaviour, or failure to follow instructions. This has sparked serious concerns regarding the intellectual and psychological well-being of the affected children.

Reports suggest that in some private schools, children who have not paid their school fees are subjected to being locked in dark, isolated rooms, with some even allegedly confined to a dark library during class hours. One such allegation has been made against Orchid International School, a well-known institution located on Mysore Road. Parents claim that their children have been locked in rooms as a consequence of overdue fees, leading to a decline in their mental and emotional health.



The parents further state that if their children share these experiences with them, they face even harsher treatment from school staff. This has prompted multiple complaints to the Education Department and the Child Safety & Protection Department, urging them to take swift action against the school. Parents are calling for Orchid International School to be blacklisted and its license revoked.

In the last two weeks, parents report that six children have been confined to a dark room for an entire day, with no light or access to any other facilities. These allegations have raised serious concerns about the school's treatment of its students and the lasting impact it may have on their well-being.

The Education Department has issued a warning to private schools about such practices. They have emphasized that strict action will be taken against schools found guilty of harassing children over school fees, which may negatively affect their academic performance and mental health. The department has also stated that if these allegations are proven true, the police should assist in cancelling the permits of these schools and adding them to a blacklist.



The Education Department has urged parents to file complaints at the local police stations if they believe their children are subjected to similar treatments, and investigations will be launched accordingly. Authorities have also pledged to thoroughly investigate these claims to ensure that children's rights and safety are protected.

The controversy surrounding Orchid International School has drawn attention to the growing concerns about the treatment of students in some private schools.

