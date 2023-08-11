Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heart of Stone REVIEW: Is Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS

    Heart of Stone Twitter review: Alia Bhatt played “the bad guy” named Keya Dhawan in the film. The movie also features Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer and will take you on an exciting adventure. 

    Heart of Stone REVIEW: Is Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    This high-octane action-thriller stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer and will take you on an exciting adventure. The story revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), an agent for the enigmatic international peacekeeping group called The Charter. Rachel, who likes anonymity, is forced to accept a dangerous new job after her organisation's most precious and devastating weapon, "The Heart," is stolen by an excellent hacker.

    Heart Of Stone is said to be Netflix's latest big-budget action film with two-hour runtime. Even though there were explosions, gun fights, action, and even hilarious dialogue, many social media users pointed out that the movie seemed flat. A few said, Heart Of Stone was just another Mission Impossible picture without Tom Cruise's charisma or any noteworthy sequences.

    Also Read: Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film creates history; read THIS

    The film is intended to captivate audiences with magnificent images and even more significant revelations as it travels across gorgeous destinations such as The Alps, Lisbon, London, and Iceland. Here are some of the Tweets to read before investing your time in the film during the weekend. 

    Jamie Dornan, who plays Parker in the film, recently revealed: “The film takes you on a globe-trotting adventure with lots of twists and thrills, featuring some spectacular fighting skills from Gal. You’ll also see stunning locations like Lisbon, Iceland, Italy, Morocco and of course, my favorite, London. I mean where else would you shoot a spy action thriller?” 

     

     

    Heart of Stone plot 
    Heart of Stone follows intelligence officer Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), who seems to her fellow spies in an elite MI6 squad led by attractive secret agent Parker (Jamie Dornan) to be experienced. Her MI6 team doesn't realise that Stone is a highly skilled field agent living a double life while working for the Charter. 

    This clandestine outfit exploits cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to keep the globe at peace. This secretive peacekeeping organisation, which utilises cutting-edge technology to counter global dangers, is unknown even to other spies. 

    Rachel has been groomed to be the consummate professional: a fantastic field agent who stays focused on the job, follows the figures, and trusts no one. Rachel's two worlds clash when brilliant-yet-vengeful hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt) steals the 'heart' of the Charter, which is the source of its technical strength. Can she stop the Charter's most potent and lethal asset from falling into the wrong hands while safeguarding her MI6 colleagues, who are quickly becoming like family, as she embarks on a globe-trotting mission to rescue it?

    Also Read: Mia Khalifa joins debate on UPS Drivers’ increased wages; know details

    Rachel Stone is the only woman between her powerful, global peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most important — and lethal — asset. Fortunately, Rachel appears to be more than capable of the task. 

    Heart of Stone premieres on Netflix on August 11.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhola Shankar LEAKED: Chiranjeevi's action drama out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla and other sites RBA

    Bhola Shankar LEAKED: Chiranjeevi's action drama out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla and other sites

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film creates history; read THIS RBA

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film creates history; read THIS

    Jailer box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film collects Rs 52 crore on opening day; shatters several records RBA

    Jailer box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film collects Rs 52 cr on opening day; shatters many records

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW from USA and Canada: Here's what Chiranjeevi's NRI fans has to say about his latest film RBA

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW from USA and Canada: Here's what Chiranjeevi's NRI fans have to say about his latest film

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this RBA

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this

    Recent Stories

    Puthuppally bypoll: CPIM set to name Chandy Oommen's opponent; Jaick C Thomas frontrunner anr

    Puthuppally bypoll: CPI(M) set to name Chandy Oommen's opponent; Jaick C Thomas frontrunner

    Videos show wildfire devastation on Hawaii's Maui Island; death toll climbs

    Videos show wildfire devastation on Hawaii's Maui Island; death toll climbs to 53 (WATCH)

    Mysore to Pondicherry-7 Places in South to visit on long weekend RBA EAI

    Mysore to Pondicherry-7 Places in South to visit on long weekend

    Football Transfer news: Harry Kane cleared to travel to Munich for medical test ahead of Bayern move osf

    Transfer news: Harry Kane cleared to travel to Munich for medical test ahead of Bayern move

    16-year-old girl's body recovered from well in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, protests erupt

    16-year-old girl's body recovered from well in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, protests erupt

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon