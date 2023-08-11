Heart of Stone REVIEW: Is Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS

Heart of Stone Twitter review: Alia Bhatt played “the bad guy” named Keya Dhawan in the film. The movie also features Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer and will take you on an exciting adventure.

This high-octane action-thriller stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer and will take you on an exciting adventure. The story revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), an agent for the enigmatic international peacekeeping group called The Charter. Rachel, who likes anonymity, is forced to accept a dangerous new job after her organisation's most precious and devastating weapon, "The Heart," is stolen by an excellent hacker.

Heart Of Stone is said to be Netflix's latest big-budget action film with two-hour runtime. Even though there were explosions, gun fights, action, and even hilarious dialogue, many social media users pointed out that the movie seemed flat. A few said, Heart Of Stone was just another Mission Impossible picture without Tom Cruise's charisma or any noteworthy sequences.

The film is intended to captivate audiences with magnificent images and even more significant revelations as it travels across gorgeous destinations such as The Alps, Lisbon, London, and Iceland. Here are some of the Tweets to read before investing your time in the film during the weekend.

Jamie Dornan, who plays Parker in the film, recently revealed: “The film takes you on a globe-trotting adventure with lots of twists and thrills, featuring some spectacular fighting skills from Gal. You’ll also see stunning locations like Lisbon, Iceland, Italy, Morocco and of course, my favorite, London. I mean where else would you shoot a spy action thriller?”

Heart of Stone plot

Heart of Stone follows intelligence officer Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), who seems to her fellow spies in an elite MI6 squad led by attractive secret agent Parker (Jamie Dornan) to be experienced. Her MI6 team doesn't realise that Stone is a highly skilled field agent living a double life while working for the Charter.

This clandestine outfit exploits cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to keep the globe at peace. This secretive peacekeeping organisation, which utilises cutting-edge technology to counter global dangers, is unknown even to other spies.

Rachel has been groomed to be the consummate professional: a fantastic field agent who stays focused on the job, follows the figures, and trusts no one. Rachel's two worlds clash when brilliant-yet-vengeful hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt) steals the 'heart' of the Charter, which is the source of its technical strength. Can she stop the Charter's most potent and lethal asset from falling into the wrong hands while safeguarding her MI6 colleagues, who are quickly becoming like family, as she embarks on a globe-trotting mission to rescue it?

Rachel Stone is the only woman between her powerful, global peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most important — and lethal — asset. Fortunately, Rachel appears to be more than capable of the task.

Heart of Stone premieres on Netflix on August 11.