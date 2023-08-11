Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film creates history; read THIS

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 was released today, along with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. The film (Gardar 2) sold a staggering 20 lakh tickets during the advance booking phase.

Gadar 2, one of the most eagerly awaited sequels, is officially out today. The film, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has already generated much interest among fans. During the advance booking period, the film has already sold a stunning 20 lakh tickets. Anil Sharma, the filmmaker, posted this. He described it as unprecedented.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil Sharma wrote, “Ishwar ki Aseem kripa .. #gadar2 par .. 20 lakh tickets sold in advance.” Fans also expressed their happiness and wished all the best. One of the fans wrote, “Wah sir maza aa gaya.. record pe record ban rae hai.”

Another wrote, “Ye to hona hi tha sir…. Gadar 2 ko desh ki janta ka pyar aur support mila hai…Sunny paaji.” The advance bookings for Gadar 2 started earlier in the week.

As per Taran Adarsh, 1,05,300 tickets have been sold at national chains. Taking to X, the trade analyst wrote, “#Gadar2 advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: DAY 1 biz… #PVR: 45,200, #INOX: 36,100, #Cinepolis: 24,000, Total: 1,05,300 tickets sold."

Another trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, wrote, “Advance booking at B &C tier single screens is even BIGGER than #Pathaan. Such advance booking at SS has not been witnessed in years."

Gadar 2 is a long-awaited sequel that reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel after 22 years. People are already expecting that it will be a blockbuster like its predecessor. However, it will have competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 on August 11.

Sunny Deol stated in an interview with TOI that comparing good films is useless. "I don't understand why people compare," he had stated. Gadar lacked comprehension; they assumed it was a masala film, 'yeh purani type ki image hai, purane type ke gaane hai.' People, on the other hand, believed Lagaan was classic, and so forth. Gadar has been thoroughly demolished by the so-called film critics. It went on to become a popular film, and the audience adored it."

According to some news reports, Gadar 2 team will host a special screening for President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, August 13. The filmmakers also organised a special showing for the Indian Army. "The first screening of the movie received a thunderous response from them, even better than Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," a source close to Bollywood Hungama said. They yelled 'Hindustan Zindabad' as they exited the movie last night. "The crowd's reaction was extremely energetic and positive."

