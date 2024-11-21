India News

Pulkit Kejriwal: Arvind Kejriwal's son's career path

Pulkit Kejriwal: Academic Excellence

Pulkit Kejriwal, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal, has always excelled in his studies.

Interesting Facts about Pulkit Kejriwal

Unlike his father and sister, Pulkit's career focuses on education and business. Learn some interesting facts about him.

Pulkit Kejriwal's Education and 10th Board Marks

Pulkit Kejriwal studied at DPS Noida, achieving success at every level. He scored 10 CGPA in 10th grade.

Pulkit Kejriwal Achieved 96.4% in 12th Grade

Pulkit Kejriwal scored 96.4% in 12th grade. His father, Arvind Kejriwal, expressed his joy on Twitter.

JEE Preparation After 12th

Like his father and sister, Pulkit prepared for the JEE after 12th and succeeded.

Pulkit Kejriwal: IIT Delhi Engineering Graduate

After clearing JEE Mains, Pulkit succeeded in JEE Advanced, securing admission to IIT Delhi for B.Tech.

B.Tech Degree in Biotechnology

Pulkit's B.Tech in Biotechnology from IIT Delhi marked his entry into the tech field.

Pulkit Kejriwal's Career at Finmechanics

Pulkit began his career at Finmechanics, a financial services company, venturing into finance and business.

Pulkit Kejriwal's Business Ventures

Pulkit is exploring entrepreneurship, starting with a gym equipment business and later his own startup.

Pulkit Kejriwal's Future Plans

Pulkit plans to achieve greater heights in the tech and business world.

