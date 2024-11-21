India News
Pulkit Kejriwal, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal, has always excelled in his studies.
Unlike his father and sister, Pulkit's career focuses on education and business. Learn some interesting facts about him.
Pulkit Kejriwal studied at DPS Noida, achieving success at every level. He scored 10 CGPA in 10th grade.
Pulkit Kejriwal scored 96.4% in 12th grade. His father, Arvind Kejriwal, expressed his joy on Twitter.
Like his father and sister, Pulkit prepared for the JEE after 12th and succeeded.
After clearing JEE Mains, Pulkit succeeded in JEE Advanced, securing admission to IIT Delhi for B.Tech.
Pulkit's B.Tech in Biotechnology from IIT Delhi marked his entry into the tech field.
Pulkit began his career at Finmechanics, a financial services company, venturing into finance and business.
Pulkit is exploring entrepreneurship, starting with a gym equipment business and later his own startup.
Pulkit plans to achieve greater heights in the tech and business world.