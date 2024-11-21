Business
Gautam Adani's daughter-in-law, Paridhi Adani, is a personality whose education, career, and life offer valuable insights. Learn 10 interesting facts about her.
Paridhi Adani earned a law degree from the University of Mumbai. Her education provided her with a strong foundation in the legal field.
Paridhi began her career at prestigious law firms like Amarchand Mangaldas and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, working on M&A and regulatory matters.
Paridhi interned at the Economic Times and CNBC-TV18. She then worked at Millbank, gaining experience in international legal processes.
While her primary career has been in law, Paridhi contributes to key decisions within the Adani Group. Her guidance on legal and strategic matters is crucial.
Paridhi is working towards raising awareness about mental health. She actively promotes a healthy and inclusive environment in the workplace.
Paridhi is dedicated to women's rights and empowerment. She supports gender equality, both professionally and personally.
Paridhi is fluent in Hindi, English, Gujarati, and French. This ability allows her to communicate effectively in diverse cultural and professional settings.
Paridhi Adani is married to Karan Adani, son of Gautam Adani. They play a significant role in the Adani family and business.
Paridhi's family also has a legal background, which has shaped her career. This family tradition is significant in her professional life.