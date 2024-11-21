Manchester United's revival: Can Ruben Amorim restore the club's former glory?

Ruben Amorim's appointment as Manchester United manager marks a potential new era of revitalization, blending youth development, tactical innovation, and strong leadership to restore the club's former glory.

In a pivotal moment for Manchester United, Ruben Amorim recently took charge as the club's new manager following the departure of Erik ten Hag. The decision to hire the 39-year-old Portuguese, which came just days after Ten Hag’s sacking, marks a new era for a club desperate to reclaim its former glory. Amorim arrives amid the backdrop of an extensive transformation at United, both on and off the field, with a renewed commitment to the club’s footballing philosophy and youth development. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's BIG statement on Ruben Amorim's Manchester United appointment leaves fans in tizzy

A Manager with a Proven Track Record Ruben Amorim’s appointment is seen as a decisive step in the right direction by many observers. His success at Sporting CP, where he ended a 19-year league title drought in 2021 and oversaw significant player development, has made him one of the most promising managerial talents in European football. Amorim took charge of Sporting in 2020 when the club was in disarray, following the infamous Alcochete training ground attack and a period of underachievement. Despite limited resources compared to rivals Benfica and Porto, Amorim’s tactical acumen and leadership saw Sporting rise to the top of Portuguese football once again.

In contrast, Ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United, while marked by initial promise, was ultimately marred by underwhelming performances and a failure to build a cohesive team. Amorim’s challenge will be to lift United out of the post-Ferguson malaise, which has seen the club struggle to find stability under a series of managers.

Amorim vs. Ten Hag: A Shift in Approach While some critics have drawn comparisons between Amorim and Ten Hag, suggesting that both have arrived with similar reputations after successful spells in their respective leagues, the differences in their managerial approaches are notable. Amorim has thrived in a relatively less glamorous environment at Sporting, where he revived the club’s fortunes with limited resources. In comparison, Ten Hag's successes at Ajax came with a more talent-rich squad, including several players who have since moved on to major European clubs.

One of the key areas in which Amorim differs from Ten Hag is his leadership style. Ten Hag was often criticized for his cold and detached demeanor, with some players reportedly struggling to connect with him. In contrast, Amorim is known for his charisma, warmth, and ability to forge strong bonds with his players. Former United assistant coach Benni McCarthy, who worked under Ten Hag before leaving in the summer, pointed out that Ten Hag’s analytical approach sometimes lacked the enthusiasm needed to engage players. Amorim, on the other hand, has already made a strong impression with his communication skills, including his ability to speak English fluently, and his emphasis on defending and supporting his players in public.

A New Era for United’s Footballing Infrastructure Amorim’s arrival also coincides with a broader restructuring of Manchester United’s footballing operations. The takeover of the club’s football department by Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group, alongside the hiring of new CEO Omar Berrada and Director of Football Dan Ashworth, has brought a sense of ambition and coherence to a club that has long been criticized for its lack of direction. Under the leadership of Ratcliffe, a lifelong United supporter, there is a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to long-term success. Amorim was quick to recognize the importance of working with people he connects with, emphasizing his comfort with the club’s new management structure. This relationship, combined with the focus on improving the training ground and potentially renovating Old Trafford, signals that United are not just looking for short-term fixes but are committed to a lasting transformation.

Revitalizing United’s Academy and Youth Development One of Amorim’s standout achievements at Sporting was his focus on nurturing young talent, and it’s expected that this will be a key part of his United project. At Sporting, Amorim revitalized the club's academy and gave numerous young players opportunities to play in the first team. Under his stewardship, Sporting produced the likes of Gonçalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes, and Manuel Ugarte, all of whom have gone on to establish themselves as key players at top European clubs. Manchester United has long prided itself on its youth development, and the current crop of talented youngsters coming through the academy is seen as one of the most promising in recent years. United’s under-18s team has enjoyed unprecedented success, winning three trophies last season, and there is a sense that the next generation of United stars is ready to break into the senior team. Players like Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and the recently signed Chido Obi-Martin will be hoping for increased opportunities under Amorim.

Amorim’s Tactical Vision for Manchester United Amorim has already hinted at how his tactical approach will shape Manchester United’s playing style. Known for his flexible system at Sporting, which often employed a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 formation, Amorim’s focus will be on creating a clear identity for the team. While some observers have speculated that Amorim will bring his 3-4-3 system to United, he has emphasized that his primary focus will be on establishing the principles, character, and identity of the team. He aims to instill a style of play that emphasizes possession, pressing, and attacking intensity, although he has stated that he will adapt his tactics to suit United’s strengths. One of the major challenges for Amorim will be translating his successful, pragmatic approach at Sporting into a more dynamic, high-pressing game at United, especially given the quality of opposition in the Premier League. Amorim himself has indicated that while United cannot play in the same reactive style as Sporting, they will need to develop a more proactive, intense approach to compete with the top teams, particularly Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

Key Players Under Amorim There are several players at Manchester United who could thrive under Amorim’s management. Amad Diallo, a left-footed winger with great close control and flair, could be set for a breakout season under the Portuguese, having shown flashes of potential under previous managers. Similarly, Kobbie Mainoo, the 19-year-old midfielder, is highly regarded for his composure and ball progression, and his technical ability could make him a fixture in Amorim’s midfield. Lenny Yoro, a highly-rated young centre-back signed from Lille, is another player expected to benefit from Amorim’s nurturing style. However, not all players may find themselves at the forefront of Amorim’s plans. The high intensity of Amorim’s football could prove challenging for older or less agile players, such as Casemiro and Harry Maguire. Marcus Rashford, whose form has been inconsistent in recent seasons, may also face a challenge in adapting to a more disciplined role within Amorim’s tactical framework, especially if he is asked to play as a central striker rather than his preferred left-wing position.

Ruben Amorim’s appointment represents both a bold new direction for Manchester United and a fresh start for a club seeking to escape the shadow of its past. With the backing of a revamped footballing infrastructure and an emphasis on youth development and tactical identity, Amorim’s reign could mark the beginning of a new chapter at Old Trafford. While the challenges are significant, the hope among United fans is that Amorim can deliver the long-awaited transformation, restoring the club to its rightful place at the top of English and European football. Also read: Manchester United overhaul: Players that Ruben Amorim should KEEP and SELL as transfer window approaches

