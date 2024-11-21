Ayurvedic Remedies: Natural solutions for acidity, belching, and indigestion

Remedies to avoid acidity and indigestion: Adopt Ayurvedic home remedies to alleviate stomach upset and indigestion. Improve digestion and find relief from stomach problems with cumin, carom seeds, rock salt, and buttermilk.

Nancy Tiwari
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

Health Desk: According to Ayurveda, more than half of the diseases originate from stomach problems. Acidity, excessive belching, gas, constipation, or diarrhea after eating are symptoms of indigestion. Stomach problems begin when food isn't digested properly. If you're facing these issues, believe it or not, the food is rotting in your stomach instead of being digested. If food isn't digested properly, you don't get the nutrients, and several diseases can develop. Ayurvedic doctor Robin Sharma suggests some home remedies to improve digestion. Proper digestion eliminates problems ranging from acidity to belching. 

Home Remedies for Indigestion

For indigestion, you should use cumin, carom seeds, and rock salt. Take equal amounts of cumin and carom seeds and lightly heat them in a pan. Now, mix half the quantity of pomegranate seeds, half of that quantity of dry ginger, and the smallest amount of rock salt into the mixture and grind it. Drink two teaspoons of this powder with warm water or buttermilk. This not only eliminates indigestion but also provides a feeling of lightness in the stomach. Improved digestion will also enhance your complexion.

Consume Cumin and Buttermilk

To address indigestion, you can also drink warm water mixed with rock salt and cumin powder. Alternatively, mix ground cumin and rock salt in a glass of buttermilk and drink it. This also improves digestion and relieves indigestion symptoms.

Avoid Sour Foods

If you frequently experience acidity, stop consuming foods like tomatoes or oranges. Sour foods exacerbate acidity. You should also avoid spicy and fatty foods. Home remedies can effectively alleviate indigestion.

 

 

