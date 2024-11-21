Entertainment
90s TV actress Mandira Bedi currently works in films. Along with this, she also does tremendous hosting.
Pallavi Joshi is a multi-talented artist. She has worked in many popular shows. Now she has become a producer-director along with being an actress.
Ratna Pathak has worked in many TV shows like 'Tara'. However, along with TV shows, she has also appeared in many films.
Neena Gupta has worked in many TV shows. However, after this, she turned to Bollywood and worked in many popular films.
Renuka Shahane worked in the show 'Surabhi', a cultural magazine. After this, she worked in a few films and then distanced herself from acting.
Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, who became famous from house to house with the comedy show 'Tu Tu Main Main', made her own identity in every household.
Vidya Balan has worked in TV shows like 'Hum Paanch'. However, now she has become a popular film actress.
Niki Aneja Walia has also made a name for herself in the TV world. She has worked in many shows like 'Baat Ban Jaye', 'Sea Hawks', 'Andaz', 'Dastaan' in the 90s.
Actress Shikha Swaroop, who became 'Chandrakanta' in the 90s, was quite popular. However, after this, she distanced herself from the industry.