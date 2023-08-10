Mia Khalifa joins debate on UPS Drivers’ increased wages; know details

Mia Khalifa has stirred yet another social media debate with her marriage advice. The former PornHub queen has claimed that she would like to see the military defunded and the money utilised to pay her apparel deliveries instead. The social media sensation commented on the discussion about UPS drivers receiving a wage raise on her Instagram Stories. Mia's newest diatribe comes only days after the UPS delivery driver union proposed a salary rise to $170,000 (£133,000) per year. To avoid a labour walkout, UPS committed on July 25 to invest $ 30 billion (£23.5 billion) in fresh funds over a five-year period to improve employee compensation, benefits, and working conditions.

Nonetheless, the significant advancement has provoked outrage among many social media users, who allege that UPS delivery drivers make more than other occupations. Interestingly, a Twitter user offered the military as an example, stating that they will be paid less than delivery drivers as a result of this new agreement. "It's also a slap in the face that UPS workers now make more than military personnel." hm …" Another person disagreed and retweeted, saying, "Delivering my bottega boots is more important than being a killing machine for oil." Meanwhile, Mia responded to the latter's remark, stating on Instagram, "Defund the military! "Help me fund my bottega boot deliveries!"

