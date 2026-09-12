Amid an ongoing dispute, the CINTAA elections were held following a court order. FWICE President BN Tiwari spoke of challenges in organising the polls, while actors like Upasana Singh and Priti Sapru defended the process against boycott calls.

The ongoing dispute within the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has brought differences among members into focus, with several actors and representatives speaking about the elections, the legal developments and the welfare of artistes.

FWICE President on Election Hurdles

Speaking to ANI, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari said the federation faced several challenges while organising the election. He said different legal and other issues had been raised to stop the process. “We faced a lot of problems. Ever since we made the announcement a month ago, the so-called CINTAA, who believe that nothing can happen without them, have made several attempts to obstruct us. First, it was the Trade Union, then the Dindoshi Court, followed by the court. And now, there is an election on the 12th, while you are scheduled to go there on the 11th.”

“But since the federation has its own system, instead of having just one association, there are 38 associations, all of which are controlled by the federation. No one can obstruct the federation. That’s why they are still figuring out what to do and how to do it. We have tight security arrangements in place, from the police to the security personnel. Everyone has been instructed to wait until the evening of the 12th,” he said.

Artistes Defend Court-Ordered Election

Former CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh said the election was being held following a court order and claimed that efforts had been made to stop members from participating in the polls. “When the court has said that the election will take place, if you call the court’s order illegal, what can I say? It is the court’s order that the federation will hold the election.”

“A lot of effort has been made to stop this election. People have been threatened that their cards will be cancelled and that legal action will be taken against them. Despite that, you can see how many actors from CINTAA have come here to vote,” she said.

Upasana further said the election process was being carried out according to the association’s constitution. “Nothing is illegal here. Everything is happening according to the constitution. The Labour Commissioner has said that the committee is illegal, but the election can still take place. "Our constitution says that the election should take place if more than 50% of the people resign. So, you can decide between the truth and the lies,” she added.

Cine Artiste Welfare Trust Chairperson Priti Sapru also spoke in favour of holding the election. She said there had been an attempt to boycott the polls but it did not succeed. “I am very happy that the election is taking place. A few people had started a campaign to boycott the election, but they were not successful. When the committee that CINTAA had brought in during the last term was dissolved, the election should have been held. The remaining actors should have agreed to the election. This would not have been a problem, but they did not want to do it. They wanted to postpone the election for another six months,” she said.

Actors Share Hopes and Concerns

Actor Gajendra Chauhan said he hoped the new committee would work for the rights of CINTAA members. He also described the dispute as an internal matter. “I hope that the artists to whom I am entrusting this responsibility will, in the coming days, work towards ensuring that CINTAA members get their rights. I congratulate the committee that will be formed. “The controversy is within a family. There is a dispute within the family. For the first time, a family dispute has spilled onto the streets, reached the police station, and even reached the court. It is very sad,” he said.

Actor Nagma said such differences can be seen during elections and added that members had the opportunity to contest the polls. “Look, there is often such an atmosphere during elections. There is nothing new about it. There was no obstacle for anyone who wanted to file their nomination and contest this election. Everyone in the industry is here, and everyone wants to work for the people in the future,” she said.

Former CINTAA Treasurer Deepak Parashar urged members to take part in the voting process. He also spoke about his own experience while serving in the association. “I hope all CINTAA members come forward and cast their votes for the candidates they believe are best suited for the responsibility. “I have faced many difficulties because I have served as SINTA’s treasurer for the past two and a half years. What saddens me is that many people did not share the same commitment or contribute in the way I had hoped. As a senior actor, I tried my best to do whatever I could. I am 74 years old, and I felt that I had to contribute in some way.”

“I had only two options: either to provide financial assistance or to contribute my time and efforts. This is a voluntary position, and there is no income attached to it. That is why I decided to step forward and serve,” he said.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh called for peace between the members and said CINTAA and the Cine Artiste Welfare Trust (CAWT) should work together. “The CAWT is very important, and the CAWT and CINTAA are one. There should be peace, and there should not be any fights. Whenever there are disagreements, I feel very sad. Poonam and Padmini worked very hard. Upasna ji worked hard, Deepak Parashar worked hard, and Mukesh ji worked hard. If everyone had worked together like a family, it would have been a very different story. I am very sad that things turned out this way,” he said.

Background of the Dispute

The developments come amid tensions within CINTAA over the functioning of its executive committee. Eleven members had resigned last month, raising concerns over the way some key decisions were being taken without enough consultation with the committee. Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure rejected the allegations. The election process was later challenged in court.

On September 9, the court allowed the polls to go ahead, subject to the outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings. The CINTAA elections took place on September 12. (ANI)