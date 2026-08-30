GIVA has clarified that its Raksha Bandhan ad featuring Kriti Sanon was removed to ensure the safety of its on-ground teams, not because the brand disavowed the message. The controversy stemmed from Kriti's outfit in the ad.

Jewellery brand GIVA has finally broken its silence after facing online backlash since taking down its recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon. The brand withdrew its advertisement featuring the 'Mimi' star after it drew concerns, saying that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was never its intention.

GIVA Founder Explains Ad Removal

"I have been following the conversations around our Rakshabandhan campaign with Kriti and particularly the perception that we did not stand by the campaign or the message behind it. I want to be clear. Our belief in the intention behind the campaign remains unchanged. The campaign was created in close collaboration with Kriti, and reflected a shared belief in celebrating Rakshabandhan in a way that brings families together. We remain fully aligned with Kriti on the intent and spirit behind the campaign," the statement from GIVA founder Ishendra Agarwal read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIVA - Silver-Gold-Lab Grown Diamonds (@giva.co)

It further explained that the advertisement was taken down to ensure the safety of the on-ground people at the GIVA stores. "The decision to take the video down was made swiftly as the situation around some of our stores escalated, with incidents creating an unsafe environment for our on-ground teams. In that moment, our first responsibility was to ensure the physical safety of our on-ground people and our stores, and I'd never allow them to be harmed," it added.

The Controversy Over Kriti Sanon's Outfit

The controversy stems from GIVA's latest Raksha Bandhan advertisement where actor Kriti Sanon was dressed in an ivory lehenga with a deep-neck blouse and a cape while performing the rituals. While several people liked her look, some social media users questioned the outfit and called it inappropriate for the festival.

Kriti Sanon Responds to Backlash

In response, GIVA took down the advertisement and said that it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals and that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was not its intention. Kriti also reacted to the backlash and questioned why a woman's clothes are often linked to her respect for culture and traditions. Sharing her thoughts on social media, the actor wrote on Instagram, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Meanwhile, strong reactions surfaced across social media platforms from Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and many other political leaders. (ANI)