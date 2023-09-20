Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Bappa to Mannat, wishes fans happiness, 'lots of modak'

    Shah Rukh Khan invited Lord Ganesha to his Mumbai residence on Ganesh Chaturthi and sent a note to wish his followers happiness and wisdom.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    On the holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shah Rukh Khan invited Lord Ganesha to his residence in Mannat as he does every year. The 56-year-old actor posted a photo of Bappa that was placed at his home on social media. In his post, the Jawan actor also wished his followers a happy new year. Many Bollywood and South film stars have invited Lord Ganesha to their houses and sent their fans sincere greetings. Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, and Allu Arjun were just a few of the celebrities who posted photographs of their celebrations along with congratulations on the occasion.  ''Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!'' he captioned his post. 

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    The actor is now basking in the glory of 'Jawan', his most recent film, which is smashing all previously held box office records. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi both play important roles in the movie. After Pathaan, this is the actor's second hugely successful film. He will next be seen with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Satish Shah, and Boman Irani in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. This December is the planned release date.

    There are a few other actors who, too, invited Lord Ganesha to their homes. Have a look:

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
