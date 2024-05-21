Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'He is coming': Watch Munjya teaser as Malaika Arora's 'Munni' receives warning (VIDEO)

    The Munjya teaser is out, and it blends dred with intrigue. The creators of Stree and Bhediya return with yet another horror-comedy starring India's first CGI lead. Anticipation is high for the trailer release on May 24th.

    Hold on to your seats and be ready for a thrilling journey, for Munjya is about to take over the theatres! Maddock Films has recently released a compelling trailer for Munjya, marking a watershed event in Indian film with the premiere of the country's first CGI protagonist. Following the success of Stree, Maddock Films is prepared to revolutionise the summer blockbuster with a film that is not just a pleasure for youth and children, but also an exciting journey for everyone. Munjya promises to provide an unforgettable movie experience filled with tension and thrill.

    Catch a glimpse of Munjya in the freshly released teaser, which previews the eponymous character's mysterious adventure in search of the elusive Munni. This sneak preview combines shivers and giggles, sparking a burning desire to discover the mystery of this unique human. 

    Maddock Films, the makers of renowned creatures such as the eerie Stree and the terrible Bhediya, has released a new type of dread. Munjya is more than simply a talking and moving creature; it's a digital masterpiece that instils fear with every motion, bringing a new twist to the monster genre.

    The film exemplifies Dinesh Vijan's concept of embracing cutting-edge technology since it is the first Indian film to showcase a fully realised CGI creature from beginning to end. The trailer's premiere on May 24th is much anticipated.

    Munjya, directed by the excellent Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, dives into a myth firmly ingrained in Indian culture. Munjya will enter theatres on June 7th, 2024, and fans should expect a scream-fest. Take advantage of the start of a new era in filmmaking. 

