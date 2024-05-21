Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Funeral of Believers Church head KP Yohannan held with full state honours

    The funeral of Athanasius Yohan Metropolitan, head of the Believers Eastern Church was held with full state honours at St Thomas Believers Eastern Church Cathedral in Thiruvalla. 

    Kerala: Funeral of Believers Church head KP Yohannan held with full state honours anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 21, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The funeral of Athanasius Yohan Metropolitan, head of the Believers Eastern Church was held on Tuesday (May 21). He was laid to rest at St Thomas Believers Eastern Church Cathedral with state honours at about 1.30 pm. In the past two days, thousands of people gathered in Thiruvalla to bid farewell to the Metropolitan. The body of Athanasius Yohan Metropolitan, who tragically passed away in an accident in America, was brought back to Kerala on May 19th.

    Minister Saji Cherian, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Colonel Binny for Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekaran, MPs such as KC Venugopal, Antony Antony, AM Arif, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, MLAs, Vice President BK Unnikrishnan representing Asianet News and others were also present to pay their last respects.

    K P Yohannan, born in 1950 in the village of Niranam near Thiruvalla, devoted his life to serving God after completing his high school education.

    "In obedience to the Great Commission of the Lord Jesus Christ, he then spent the next eight years of his life proclaiming the gospel and doing charitable works in South Asia," a church document said.

    After receiving theological training in the US during the 1970s, Yohannan established a missionary organization, which later evolved into one of the largest missionary and church-planting movements across numerous Asian countries.

    On February 6, 2003, he was consecrated and promoted to the position of Metropolitan within the Believers Eastern Church.

    Following the Orthodox Christian tradition, he adopted the name Athanasius Yohan, paying tribute to his revered patron saints, St. Athanasius, renowned for defending orthodoxy, and St. John (Yohan), the Apostle and Evangelist.

    Under his guidance, the church has experienced significant growth over the past two decades, witnessing the establishment of over 12,000 parishes across Asia and Africa. He also served as the founding patron of the St. Ignatius Theological Seminary, the Believers Church Residential School, and the Believers Church Medical College & Hospital in Thiruvalla.

    The responsibility of determining the future of the religious institution has been entrusted to the synod, consisting of approximately 30 bishops.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 2:15 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIA likely to take over international organ trafficking case busted by Kerala cops anr

    NIA likely to take over international organ trafficking case busted by Kerala cops

    Kerala: HC acquits Congress MP K Sudhakaran in EP Jayarajan murder attempt case anr

    Kerala: HC acquits Congress MP K Sudhakaran in EP Jayarajan murder attempt case

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 416 May 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 416 May 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala organ trafficking case: Key Hyderabad link emerges; SIT takes over probe anr

    Kerala organ trafficking case: Key Hyderabad link emerges; SIT takes over probe

    Kerala: 5-year-old girl undergoing treatment for rare brain infection amoebic Meningoencephalitis dies at Kozhikode MCH anr

    Kerala: 5-year-old girl undergoing treatment for rare brain infection dies at Kozhikode MCH

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Arturo Vida: Top 10 moments of the Chilean footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Arturo Vida: Top 10 moments of the Chilean footballer

    Shane Watson issues apology to fans for 2016 finals poor show at B'luru university amid 'RCB' chants (WATCH) vkp

    Shane Watson issues apology to fans for 2016 finals poor show at B'luru university amid 'RCB' chants (WATCH)

    Europe in Summer! 7 must-visit places this year ATG EAI

    Europe in Summer! 7 must-visit places this year

    Iran mourns President Ebrahim Raisi, FM and 6 others' death in chopper crash in funeral procession (WATCH) snt

    Thousands mourn Iran President Raisi, FM and 6 others in funeral procession after chopper crash (WATCH)

    He is coming: Watch Munjya teaser as Malaika Arora's 'Munni' receives warning (VIDEO) RBA

    'He is coming': Watch Munjya teaser as Malaika Arora's 'Munni' receives warning (VIDEO)

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon