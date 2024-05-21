Shane Watson issues apology to fans for 2016 finals poor show at B'luru university amid 'RCB' chants (WATCH)

Shane Watson, former Australian cricketer and ex-RCB player, received a warm welcome at Presidency College, Bengaluru. He engaged with fans, recalling his time with RCB and apologizing for his performance in the 2016 IPL final. Despite his regret, Watson's humility resonated with fans, highlighting the rollercoaster of professional sports.

Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder and ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player was greeted with resounding chants of "RCB, RCB" during his visit to Presidency College in Bengaluru. The warm reception came as Watson attended a college event and engaged with fans, who fondly remembered his time with the RCB franchise.

During the event, Watson shared insights from his newly released book, "The Winner's Mind Set," and reminisced about his time playing at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Reflecting on the memorable 2016 season, Watson expressed gratitude for the passionate support of RCB fans, describing it as a wonderful experience.

However, amidst the celebrations, Watson also took a moment to address a lingering regret from his time with RCB. He openly apologized to the franchise's supporters for his below-par performance in the 2016 IPL final against the SunRisers Hyderabad. His bowling performance in the IPL 2016 finals came under scrutiny as he conceded a staggering 61 runs in his allotted four overs, including 24 runs in the crucial final over.

Acknowledging his disappointment, Watson admitted that his subpar execution on that fateful night likely played a significant role in RCB's defeat. "I need to profusely apologize to RCB fans," he remarked, acknowledging the impact of his performance on the team's title aspirations.

The 2016 IPL final marked the third occasion in IPL history that RCB had reached the pinnacle match of the tournament. Despite their best efforts, the team was unable to clinch the coveted trophy, leaving fans and players alike with a sense of longing. As Watson interacted with the enthusiastic crowd at Presidency College, his gesture of humility and accountability resonated with many fans.

