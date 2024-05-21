Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shane Watson issues apology to fans for 2016 finals poor show at B'luru university amid 'RCB' chants (WATCH)

    Shane Watson, former Australian cricketer and ex-RCB player, received a warm welcome at Presidency College, Bengaluru. He engaged with fans, recalling his time with RCB and apologizing for his performance in the 2016 IPL final. Despite his regret, Watson's humility resonated with fans, highlighting the rollercoaster of professional sports.

    Shane Watson issues apology to fans for 2016 finals poor show at B'luru university amid 'RCB' chants (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 21, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder and ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player was greeted with resounding chants of "RCB, RCB" during his visit to Presidency College in Bengaluru. The warm reception came as Watson attended a college event and engaged with fans, who fondly remembered his time with the RCB franchise.

    During the event, Watson shared insights from his newly released book, "The Winner's Mind Set," and reminisced about his time playing at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Reflecting on the memorable 2016 season, Watson expressed gratitude for the passionate support of RCB fans, describing it as a wonderful experience.

    However, amidst the celebrations, Watson also took a moment to address a lingering regret from his time with RCB. He openly apologized to the franchise's supporters for his below-par performance in the 2016 IPL final against the SunRisers Hyderabad. His bowling performance in the IPL 2016 finals came under scrutiny as he conceded a staggering 61 runs in his allotted four overs, including 24 runs in the crucial final over.

    Acknowledging his disappointment, Watson admitted that his subpar execution on that fateful night likely played a significant role in RCB's defeat. "I need to profusely apologize to RCB fans," he remarked, acknowledging the impact of his performance on the team's title aspirations.

    The 2016 IPL final marked the third occasion in IPL history that RCB had reached the pinnacle match of the tournament. Despite their best efforts, the team was unable to clinch the coveted trophy, leaving fans and players alike with a sense of longing. As Watson interacted with the enthusiastic crowd at Presidency College, his gesture of humility and accountability resonated with many fans. 

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 2:03 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Star Sports responds to Rohit Sharma's privacy breach accusation osf

    IPL 2024: Star Sports responds to Rohit Sharma's privacy breach accusation

    cricket Head coach Gary Kirsten joins the Pakistan team ahead of England's T20I series (WATCH) osf

    Head coach Gary Kirsten joins the Pakistan team ahead of England's T20I series (WATCH)

    cricket Brandon King to lead depleted West Indies squad against South Africa osf

    Brandon King to lead depleted West Indies squad against South Africa

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Former West Indian legend Phil Simmons joins Papua New Guinea as 'specialist coach' osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Former West Indian legend Phil Simmons joins Papua New Guinea as 'specialist coach'

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Australia expected to name Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short as travelling reserves osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Australia expected to name Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short as travelling reserves

    Recent Stories

    Europe in Summer! 7 must-visit places this year ATG EAI

    Europe in Summer! 7 must-visit places this year

    Iran mourns President Ebrahim Raisi, FM and 6 others' death in chopper crash in funeral procession (WATCH) snt

    Thousands mourn Iran President Raisi, FM and 6 others in funeral procession after chopper crash (WATCH)

    He is coming: Watch Munjya teaser as Malaika Arora's 'Munni' receives warning (VIDEO) RBA

    'He is coming': Watch Munjya teaser as Malaika Arora's 'Munni' receives warning (VIDEO)

    Snake Plant to Peace Lily: 7 must-have houseplants for a fresh vibe gcw eai

    Snake Plant to Peace Lily: 7 must-have houseplants for a fresh vibe

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport retracts entry fee to vehicles amid huge backlash vkp

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport retracts entry fee to vehicles amid huge backlash

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon