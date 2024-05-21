Priyanka Chopra poses with Anne Hathway in Rome; turns head in new short hairdo [PHOTOS]

Priyanka Chopra recently turned heads at the Bvlgari Aeterna event, stunning in a monochrome off-shoulder dress and a new short haircut. Posing with stars like Anne Hathaway and Liu Yifei, she wowed fans

Priyanka Chopra has been making waves on the internet with her latest appearance at a Bvlgari Aeterna event. Sporting a chic structured monochrome off-shoulder dress, it was her new short haircut that truly grabbed attention. Completing her look with a stunning Serpenti Aeterna necklace by Bvlgari, Priyanka posed with a bouquet of flowers, sharing the spotlight with Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway, Hong Kong-Taiwanese actor and model Shu Qi, and Chinese-American actor Liu Yifei.

Additionally, Priyanka recently reminisced on Instagram, sharing a nostalgic photo with Katrina Kaif, which quickly went viral. Both actresses are seen in sparkly outfits, seemingly ready for a dance sequence. This photo has heightened excitement for their upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt. Announced by Farhan Akhtar in 2021, the film has faced delays primarily due to scheduling conflicts, exacerbated by the recent actor's strike, as Akhtar explained in an interview with Variety.

Moreover, Priyanka recently wrapped up filming for the eagerly awaited movie Heads of State. She posted a joyful video montage featuring her daughter Malti and the crew, accompanied by a heartfelt note expressing her affection for the project. This action-comedy, starring Idris Elba and John Cena, adds to Priyanka’s exciting slate of upcoming releases.

