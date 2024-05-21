Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: What happens if the Qualifier 1 gets washed out due to rain? Explained!

    The IPL 2024 season has implemented a Reserve Day for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, and the Eliminator to ensure matches are completed despite rain interruptions.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 21, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    The IPL 2024 season includes a Reserve Day option for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, and the Eliminator, ensuring that matches are completed despite potential rain interruptions.

    A high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders and an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to secure a direct route to the final as they face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Qualifier 1. The winner will book a direct spot in the final, while the loser will proceed to Qualifier 2 to face the winner of the Eliminator. The final week of the IPL promises thrilling cricketing action, but the threat of rain looms, given recent weather disruptions.

    Rain has impacted three matches in the IPL over the past week, making fans anxious about the playoff fixtures. However, there's a silver lining: this season, all four playoff matches have a Reserve Day in place.

    What happens if it rains during the playoff matches?

    According to Rule 13.7.3 in the IPL 2024 Match Playing Conditions, there is an extra 120 minutes (two hours) available to complete a match if delayed by rain. This rule was applicable even during the league stage. For the playoffs, the Reserve Day option is also available.

    "For the play-off matches, in addition to the extra time referred to above, there may be reserve days (on which an incomplete play-off match shall be completed)."

    Unlike previous editions, this season's IPL includes a Reserve Day for all playoff matches, including the final scheduled for May 26. If a match is moved to the Reserve Day, it will be played from the start.

    As for the playoff teams, KKR was the first to secure a knockout spot, while SRH boosted their chances by defeating Punjab Kings, finishing second with 17 points, ahead of Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan's match against Kolkata was washed out due to rain, leaving them in third place, while Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the fourth spot by defeating Chennai Super Kings in their final league game.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 2:47 PM IST
