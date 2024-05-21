Hyderabadi to Ambur-7 traditional South Indian Biryani

Lifestyle
Here are seven types of biryani in South India.
A dum-cooked biryani with basmati rice and marinated meat, known for its rich spices and flavours.
A spicy biryani made with short-grain Seeraga Samba rice, originating from Ambur, Tamil Nadu.
A flavorful and spicy biryani from Chettinad, Tamil Nadu, featuring Seeraga Samba rice and a unique masala blend.
Originating from Bhatkal in Karnataka, this biryani is known for its fiery spices and the use of coconut.
A Tamil Nadu biryani using Seeraga Samba rice, small chunks of meat, and a distinctive peppery flavor.
A spicy and aromatic biryani from Andhra Pradesh, often featuring green chilies and rich masala.