Hyderabadi to Ambur-7 traditional South Indian Biryani

Here are seven types of biryani in South India.

Hyderabadi Biryani

A dum-cooked biryani with basmati rice and marinated meat, known for its rich spices and flavours.

Ambur Biryani

A spicy biryani made with short-grain Seeraga Samba rice, originating from Ambur, Tamil Nadu.

Chettinad Biryani

A flavorful and spicy biryani from Chettinad, Tamil Nadu, featuring Seeraga Samba rice and a unique masala blend.

Bhatkali Biryani

Originating from Bhatkal in Karnataka, this biryani is known for its fiery spices and the use of coconut.

Dindigul Biryani

A Tamil Nadu biryani using Seeraga Samba rice, small chunks of meat, and a distinctive peppery flavor.

Andhra Biryani

A spicy and aromatic biryani from Andhra Pradesh, often featuring green chilies and rich masala.

