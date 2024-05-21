Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cannes Film Festival 2024: 'Kannappa' actor Vishnu Manchu, Prabhudheva walks red carpet in black tuxedo

    Vishnu Manchu and Prabhudheva dazzled at Cannes 2024, donning elegant suits and bow ties, to unveil the teaser of 'Kannappa' at the French Riviera's Olympia Theatre. Joined by producer Mohan Babu and Manchu's wife Viranica Reddy, the stars also attended the premiere of 'Horizon: An American Saga'. 'Kannappa' features a stellar cast including Prabhas and Akshay Kumar

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 21, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Vishnu Manchu and Prabhudheva made a stylish entrance on the Cannes red carpet, donning suits and bow ties. These South Indian cinema icons attended the prestigious event to unveil the teaser for their upcoming film 'Kannappa' at the Olympia Theatre, a notable venue at the French Riviera.

    Manchu, along with his wife Viranica Reddy, and accompanied by Prabhudheva and producer Mohan Babu, captured attention with their elegant appearances. Manchu sported a tuxedo suit designed by Atelier Viranica, complemented with a bow tie, while Viranica looked stunning in a white shirt and printed long skirt. Both Prabhudheva and Mohan Babu opted for similar black tuxedos.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The stars were also present at the premiere of 'Horizon: An American Saga', featuring Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller.

    The first look of 'Kannappa' was previously revealed by Vishnu Manchu on Maha Shivratri, March 8, expressing his honor to portray Kannappa, a revered devotee of Lord Shiva. Manchu shared his excitement on social media, noting the significance of the role and the occasion.

    Directed by Mukesh Singh, 'Kannappa' is a period film with a script co-written by Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav, and Thota Prasad. Although Nupur Sanon was initially cast as the female lead, she had to step down due to scheduling conflicts.

    ALSO READ: Mohanlal turns 64: Mammootty to Dulquer Salmaan to Prithviraj, celebs wish Lalettan on birthday

    The ensemble cast of 'Kannappa' is impressive, featuring Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhudheva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, and Kaushal Manda. The film is produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, with music composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devasi.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
