    L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal looks dapper as 'Khureshi Abraam' in Prithviraj Sukumaran's film

    In Lucifer, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal played the role of Khureshi Abraam, a mysterious international criminal involved in transcontinental trade. Not just Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film's director, also shared the 1st look poster on social media.

    L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal looks dapper as 'Khureshi Abraam' in Prithviraj Sukumaran's film
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal celebrated his 64th birthday today, May 21, and to commemorate the occasion, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed the much-anticipated first-look poster for the legendary actor's next film 'Empuraan'. Mohanlal was sophisticated on the poster, dressed in all black and wearing black sunglasses.

    Mohanlal wore a T-shirt, covered it with a leather jacket, and finished the ensemble with matching jeans. A salt-and-pepper haircut, beard, and orange-tinted aviator sunglasses completed his dismal look. 

    Mohanlal had an aggressive face as he marched by a squad of bodyguards dressed for action. Despite the fact that they were carrying guns, Mohanlal was unarmed, emphasising his strength and authority.

    Sukumaran directs the film 'Empuraan'. Sharing the poster, Sukumaran wished Mohanlal on the special day. "Happy birthday Laletta! #KhureshiAbraam #L2E (sic)", his post read.

    About 'Empuraan'
    Mohanlal stars in 'Empuraan,' a film in the 'Lucifer' genre, as Khureshi Abraam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally. The commercial entertainment is expected to be the Malayalam film industry's first big-budget production.

    Lyca Productions is financing this big-budget picture, which will be published in five languages. Murali Gopy wrote the screenplay for 'L2E - Empuraan,' which is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Nirmal Sahadev is the creative director.

    Meanwhile, Prithiviraj last appeared in the survival thriller 'Aadujeevitham'. Aside from him, it contains Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and many more in important parts.  

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
