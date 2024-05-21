Mohanlal turns 64: Mammootty to Dulquer Salmaan to Prithviraj, celebs wish Lalettan on birthday

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is celebrating his 64th birthday today, May 21. His industry friends, like Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Resul Pookutty, Prithviraj Sukumaran and many more, wished Lucifer star on his special day.

Mohanlal, a Malayalam celebrity, turned 64 on May 21, and his friends, industry colleagues, and fans wished him well on social media. Mammootty was among the first celebs to congratulate Lalettan on his birthday. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is now shooting with him on 'Lucifer 2', wished him with a snapshot from the film set. His followers have gone to great lengths to wish him well, exchanging images and videos.

Mammootty tweeted a snapshot of himself and Mohanlal at a recent film function. In the shot, the 'Bramayugam' actor kisses Mohanlal on the cheek. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Lal @Mohanlal (sic)."

Here's his post:

Prithviraj Sukumaran wished his dear Lelettan with a working still from 'Lucifer 2'.

Here's his post:

Oscar-award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty had the sweetest birthday wish for Mohanlal. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, a fascination of every Malayalees and that of every Indian cinema lovers...@Mohanlal #HappyBirthday (sic)," read his post.

Here's his post:

Happy Birthday to the one and only, a fascination of every Malayalees and that of every Indian cinema lovers…@Mohanlal #HappyBirthday — resul pookutty (@resulp) May 21, 2024

Screenwriter and subtitler Vivek Ranjith called Mohanlal a 'magician' in his birthday wish post for him. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Magician! The greatest there was, the greatest there is, the greatest there ever will be. @Mohanlal

#HappyBirthdayMohanlal #HappyBirthdayLaletta (sic)."

Here's his post:

Happy Birthday Magician! ♥️

The greatest there was, the greatest there is, the greatest there ever will be. @Mohanlal #HappyBirthdayMohanlal#HappyBirthdayLaletta pic.twitter.com/Oe4ISm1C3x — Vivek Ranjit (@vivekranjit) May 20, 2024

Heartiest birthday wishes to the king of Mollywood #HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/X29GXYWpb1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 21, 2017

On the job front, Mohanlal was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', which earned mixed reviews from critics and public alike. He'll make his directorial debut with 'Barroz'.



Aside from that, he will appear as a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'. Mohanlal's next projects include 'L2: Empuraan' and 'Vrushabha'.

Latest Videos