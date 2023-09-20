Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vaishakh's 'Bruce Lee' hits pause; Unni Mukundan reveals the Reason; Read to know more

    Unni Mukundan confirms the shelving of the Malayalam film "Bruce Lee" due to creative difficulties but assures fans of an upcoming action film next year. He also announces his collaboration with director Ranjith Sankar on the film "Jai Ganesh" and is currently shooting for "Karundan

    Vaishakhs 'Bruce Lee' hits pause; Unni Mukundan reveals the Reason; Read to know more ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    Unni Mukundan, a prominent actor in the Malayalam film industry, has confirmed the shelving of the highly anticipated film "Bruce Lee," directed by Vaishakh. This news disappointed his fans who were eagerly waiting to see him in an action-packed role. Unni Mukundan recently announced his involvement in a new film called "Jai Ganesh," directed by renowned filmmaker Ranjith Shankar.

     

    In response to a fan's question about the cancellation of "Bruce Lee," Unni Mukundan stated, "Yes, my friend. Unfortunately, the Bruce Lee movie has been shelved for now due to some creative difficulties." However, he reassured his fans that he would definitely be part of a new action film that is set to release next year, expressing, "Rest assured, my friend. An action film will hit screens next year. Whatever the time, the film can be adjusted accordingly."

    This announcement has given hope to his fans that they will soon get to see their favorite actor in an action-packed role.

    In addition to this, Unni Mukundan is collaborating with director Ranjith Sankar on a Malayalam film titled "Jai Ganesh," which they will also co-produce under the banners Dreams & Beyond and Unni Mukundan Films. Currently, he is involved in the shooting of "Karundan," alongside actors Soori and Sasikumar, directed by Ethir Neechal and RS Durai Senthilkumar.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan and his parents perform aarti at sister Arpita's home (Video)

     

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - Here's how Indian cricketers celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023; see pics osf

    Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - Here's how Indian cricketers celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023; see pics

    RIP Meera: Anirudh, Keerthy, Lokesh Kanagaraj 'heartbroken'; pen heartfelt post to music composer Vijay Antony vma

    RIP Meera: Anirudh, Keerthy, Lokesh Kanagaraj 'heartbroken'; pen heartfelt post to music composer Vijay Antony

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan and his parents perform aarti at sister Arpita's home (Video) RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan and his parents perform aarti at sister Arpita's home (Video)

    Tamil music composer Vijay Antony's statement on 'Suicide' went VIRAL after his daughter's death vma

    Tamil music composer Vijay Antony's statement on 'Suicide' went VIRAL after his daughter's death

    Womens Reservation Bill 2023: Kangana Ranaut attends parliament as a special invitee ATG

    Women's Reservation Bill 2023: Kangana Ranaut attends parliament as a special invitee

    Recent Stories

    Onam Bumper 2023 Result updates BR-93 Kerala lottery winner first prize gets Rs 25 crore Check HERE anr

    Onam Bumper 2023 Result today: Who will win BR-93 lottery jackpot worth Rs 25 crore? Check HERE

    Socialist Secular removed from Preamble of Constitution claims Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    Socialist and Secular removed from Preamble of Constitution: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhur

    cricket Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - Here's how Indian cricketers celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023; see pics osf

    Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - Here's how Indian cricketers celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023; see pics

    RIP Meera: Anirudh, Keerthy, Lokesh Kanagaraj 'heartbroken'; pen heartfelt post to music composer Vijay Antony vma

    RIP Meera: Anirudh, Keerthy, Lokesh Kanagaraj 'heartbroken'; pen heartfelt post to music composer Vijay Antony

    Priyanka Chopra celebrates festival at her home; daughter Malti plays with toy Ganpati (Photos) RBA

    Priyanka Chopra celebrates festival at her home; daughter Malti plays with toy Ganpati (Photos)

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon