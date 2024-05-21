FOOTBALL
Vidal was a key player in Juventus' dominance in Serie A, helping the team win four consecutive league titles during his time with the club.
Vidal played an instrumental role in Chile's back-to-back Copa America triumphs, Chile won their first-ever Copa America in 2015 and then defended their title in 2016.
After his success in Italy, Vidal joined Bayern Munich, where he continued to win silverware. His impact was immediate, contributing to Bayern's Bundesliga titles.
Vidal scored an important goal against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League.
During his time at Bayern, Vidal won three consecutive Bundesliga titles, adding to his growing collection of league championships and proving his consistency at the highest level.
Vidal's move to Barcelona was a significant moment in his career. At Camp Nou, he added La Liga and Supercopa de Espana titles to his trophy cabinet.
During his time with Juventus, Vidal scored a memorable goal against Manchester United in the group stage of the Champions League.
Vidal’s goal-scoring ability from midfield has been exceptional. He achieved the milestone of becoming Chile's all-time top scorer from midfield.
Vidal contributed to the team’s Copa del Rey victory in 2021, adding another major trophy to his collection.
Vidal joined Inter Milan and played a crucial role in their midfield as the team won the Serie A title winning season, ending Juventus' long-standing dominance in the league.