Happy Birthday Arturo Vida: Top 10 moments of the Chilean footballer

Winning the Scudetto with Juventus (2011-2015)

Vidal was a key player in Juventus' dominance in Serie A, helping the team win four consecutive league titles during his time with the club.

Copa America Victories with Chile (2015, 2016)

Vidal played an instrumental role in Chile's back-to-back Copa America triumphs, Chile won their first-ever Copa America in 2015 and then defended their title in 2016.

Joining Bayern Munich (2015)

After his success in Italy, Vidal joined Bayern Munich, where he continued to win silverware. His impact was immediate, contributing to Bayern's Bundesliga titles.

Scoring against Real Madrid in the Champions League (2017)

Vidal scored an important goal against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League. 

Winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich (2015-2018)

During his time at Bayern, Vidal won three consecutive Bundesliga titles, adding to his growing collection of league championships and proving his consistency at the highest level.

Joining Barcelona (2018)

Vidal's move to Barcelona was a significant moment in his career. At Camp Nou, he added La Liga and Supercopa de Espana titles to his trophy cabinet.

Scoring against Manchester United in the Champions League (2014)

During his time with Juventus, Vidal scored a memorable goal against Manchester United in the group stage of the Champions League.

Becoming Chile's All-Time Top Scorer from Midfield

Vidal’s goal-scoring ability from midfield has been exceptional. He achieved the milestone of becoming Chile's all-time top scorer from midfield.

Copa del Rey Triumph with Barcelona (2021):

Vidal contributed to the team’s Copa del Rey victory in 2021, adding another major trophy to his collection.

Key Role in Inter Milan's Serie A Title (2020-2021)

Vidal joined Inter Milan and played a crucial role in their midfield as the team won the Serie A title winning season, ending Juventus' long-standing dominance in the league.

