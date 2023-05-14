From Alia Bhatt to Gauhar Khan: Actresses on embracing motherhood

Mothers' Day: Know what these Bollywood celebs have to say about being a new mother. Sonam Kapoor, Nayanthara and Anushka Sharma, among others, share motherhood experiences. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Mother's Day is unique to every person who celebrates parenting. It can be more special for new mothers and their experience with their newborns. Bollywood celebs are not different. Motherhood is universal, and so are all mothers' experiences.

Here are 7 actresses who talked about how it is to be a new mother:

1. Alia Bhatt: Since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha, the couple has shared cute details about their child. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Alia said, "My daughter started touching my face. I think that's the best thing that's happened to me this past week… It's like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it's literally the best thing that's ever happened to me in my life."

2. Sonam Kapoor: The fashion icon became a mother last year on August 20. She recently spoke about motherhood to Grazia India, "I'm not back to what I used to be and I'm not even pushing myself – I'm still breastfeeding, and I hope to continue for at least a year. Your body needs the food, rest, and energy while you're doing that… I took care of myself through my pregnancy and will continue doing that and not check the scales."

3. Bipasha Basu: Last November, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby girl Devi. Bipasha spoke about the changes in her body after pregnancy, "This is another stage I am going through in my life. A woman's body changes at this point. When I thought about pregnancy, I never really thought my body is going to change so much. Ever since I started this journey, there have been a lot of changes, and I am absolutely comfortable with everything."

4. Nayanthara: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin baby boys through surrogacy in October 2022. Nayanthara called motherhood a 'beautiful beginning of a new phase'. She said, "Why are there restrictions for women? I feel it's wrong. Why is it a topic that women can't work after marriage? Men go to the office the next Day after weddings. Marriage is not an interval point."

5. Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma immediately got into shooting for 'Chakda Express' after her daughter Vamika was born. In an interview with Grazia India, she said, "The entire last year went into filming Chakda. I'd finish shooting and have only that much time with my daughter, feed her dinner, and follow her night-time routine… I don't think I found time to do anything else."

6. Neha Dhupia: While Neha maintains that motherhood is a beautiful experience, she also talks about the double standards working mothers face as opposed to working fathers, "What I had a problem with it, even when I was going back to work: 'Oh my god so bacche ka dhyaan kaun rakh raha hai (who's looking after the kid when you're at work?)' I remember that Angad was literally back at work the same Day Mehr was born everyone was just like 'Oh mithai kidhar hai?'"

7. Gauahar Khan: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were blessed with a baby boy on May 10, 2023. Khan wrote a special note on Instagram, saying, "This is a boy, in the true sense. On May 10, 2023, we realized the real happiness. Our blessed son thanks everyone for their love and prayers."

