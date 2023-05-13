Parineeti-Raghav Chadha engagement: Glimpse at sumptuous and lavish meal for ceremony

On May 13, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged. The celebration is thoroughly planned for the actress, wherein her brothers are looking after the meal preparation. Know details.

The most recent topic of conversation is the engagement of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. The couple has been seen together on various occasions, but they have kept their romance a secret.

Despite no official confirmation, news reports claim that their engagement will occur in Kapurthala House in Delhi. There will reportedly be a small gathering of about 150 people, including some celebrities. Numerous rumours indicate that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor and Parineeti's cousin, will also be present during the engagement ceremony.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests

What is Parineeti and Raghav's engagement meal for guests?

Parineeti's brothers Sahaj and Shivang, who run a culinary business, will reportedly handle the celebration meal. Varun Tuli, a prominent restaurateur and chef, has been approved by several additional sources to cater to the occasion. The managing director of the Yum Yum Tree restaurant is Varun.

Varun Tuli has not verified or denied the rumour. According to the sources, the visitors would be served a varied and diverse palette of Indian cuisines, focusing on vegan options and a wide range of flavourful kebabs. Parineeti will follow fashion trends, be a minimalist bride, and wear Manish Malhotra's wedding attire, according to news reports.

Parineeti's engagement attire details:

Recent news reports by a leading entertainment portal have given details on Parineeti's attire for her big day. A source close to this development in his quote to the portal has said, "Parineeti was very sure of what she wanted to wear, and when she shared the idea with Manish, he loved it too. He has created an elegant, classy and subtle outfit, with a soft pretty colour, which will complement Raghav’s attire too."

"Manish and Pari have been discussing the outfit for a few days now, and when she saw it for the first time recently, she absolutely loved it," the source further said.

ALSO READ: Is Priyanka Chopra on her way to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement? know details