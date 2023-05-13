Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti-Raghav Chadha engagement: Glimpse at sumptuous and lavish meal for ceremony

    On May 13, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged. The celebration is thoroughly planned for the actress, wherein her brothers are looking after the meal preparation. Know details.

    Parineeti-Raghav Chadha engagement: Glimpse at sumptuous and lavish meal for ceremony vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 13, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    The most recent topic of conversation is the engagement of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. The couple has been seen together on various occasions, but they have kept their romance a secret.

    Despite no official confirmation, news reports claim that their engagement will occur in Kapurthala House in Delhi. There will reportedly be a small gathering of about 150 people, including some celebrities. Numerous rumours indicate that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor and Parineeti's cousin, will also be present during the engagement ceremony.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests

    What is Parineeti and Raghav's engagement meal for guests?

    Parineeti's brothers Sahaj and Shivang, who run a culinary business, will reportedly handle the celebration meal. Varun Tuli, a prominent restaurateur and chef, has been approved by several additional sources to cater to the occasion. The managing director of the Yum Yum Tree restaurant is Varun.

    Varun Tuli has not verified or denied the rumour. According to the sources, the visitors would be served a varied and diverse palette of Indian cuisines, focusing on vegan options and a wide range of flavourful kebabs. Parineeti will follow fashion trends, be a minimalist bride, and wear Manish Malhotra's wedding attire, according to news reports.

    Parineeti's engagement attire details:

    Recent news reports by a leading entertainment portal have given details on Parineeti's attire for her big day. A source close to this development in his quote to the portal has said, "Parineeti was very sure of what she wanted to wear, and when she shared the idea with Manish, he loved it too. He has created an elegant, classy and subtle outfit, with a soft pretty colour, which will complement Raghav’s attire too."

    "Manish and Pari have been discussing the outfit for a few days now, and when she saw it for the first time recently, she absolutely loved it," the source further said.

    ALSO READ: Is Priyanka Chopra on her way to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement? know details

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests vma

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests

    Singer Papon hospitalized; shares picture from hospital bed - READ vma

    Singer Papon hospitalized; shares picture from hospital bed - READ

    Priyanka Chopra feels 'irritated' as fan tries clicking selfie with her vma

    Priyanka Chopra feels irritated as fan tries clicking selfie with her

    Malaika Arora is 'furious' as paparazzi almost fell on her - WATCH vma

    Malaika Arora is 'furious' as paparazzi almost fell on her - WATCH

    Jacqueline Fernandez receives an adorable surprise from her little fans; know details vma

    Jacqueline Fernandez receives an adorable surprise from her little fans; know details

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results Respectfully accept the decision says B S Yediyurappa gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Respectfully accept the decision, says B S Yediyurappa

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Meet Sunil Kanugolu, former BJP poll strategist behind Congress' resurgence AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Meet Sunil Kanugolu, former BJP poll strategist behind Congress' resurgence

    Karnataka Elections 2023 Results LIVE: Siddaramaiah top contender for Chief Minister's post! anr

    Karnataka Elections 2023 Results LIVE: Siddaramaiah top contender for Chief Minister's post

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests vma

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests

    football Lionel Messi transfer: Can Barcelona match Al-Hilal Euro 400 million offer?-ayh

    Lionel Messi transfer: Can Barcelona match Al-Hilal's EURO 400 million offer?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon