UK's Reader's Digest discontinues after 86 years; Check details

Reader’s Digest, an iconic publication that has been a staple in households for generations, is bidding farewell to its UK operations after 86 years. Eva Mackevic, the magazine’s dedicated Editor-in-Chief with nearly 8 years of tenure, took to LinkedIn to announce the closure.

Reader's Digest has always made a strong emotional connection with its readers. With its diverse collection of interesting and touching tales, thought-provoking articles, and useful recommendations, the magazine has become a dependable source of comfort and inspiration for many people. However, it has been announced that the UK version of Reader's Digest would be withdrawn after 85 years in circulation.

The editor-in-chief of the magazine, Eva Mackevic took to LinkedIn, the popular social networking site to share this heart-breaking news a couple of weeks back. In a heartfelt note, she wrote, “After 86 wonderful years, I am very sad to share that Reader’s Digest UK has come to an end. It has been my privilege and joy to contribute to this iconic publication for nearly eight years, leading its talented team for the last six. Unfortunately, the company just couldn’t withstand the financial pressures of today’s unforgiving magazine publishing landscape and has ceased to trade.”

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the incredible colleagues, writers, PRs, and brands I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with over the years," she added.

At the conclusion of the message, she stated, "To any writers awaiting payment for their work, I've been assured that the insolvency practitioners are working to communicate with everyone about the next steps. I genuinely hope that this procedure goes easily and quickly for you."

The comment section of her post on LinkedIn was filled with comments from regular readers as well as readers who still hold on to the nostalgia of reading it at some point in their lives. According to netizens, the May issue of Reader's Digest UK was highly accepted by its readership and had some incredible interviews with celebrities such as Sean Penn and Paloma Faith.



Latest Videos