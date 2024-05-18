Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kejriwal breaks his silence amid Swati Maliwal row; accuses PM Modi of playing 'jail ka khel' (WATCH)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he will go to BJP headquarters on Sunday with AAP leaders and workers. He said, "You can put in jail whoever you want. I would like to tell the Prime Minister - you are playing this 'jail ka khel'."

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

    In his first reaction to the Swati Maliwal case - without naming the Rajya Sabha MP - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP government, accusing it of targeting Aam Aadmi Party members one by one for arrest, with his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar being the most recent target.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “playing jail khel”, a few hours after his personal secretary Bibhav Kumar was arrested in the Swati Maliwal assault case. The Delhi CM, while addressing a media briefing announced that he, along with AAP leaders, MPs and MLAs will march towards BJP headquarters on Sunday at noon and “you can put in jail whoever you want”.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supported Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, claiming that Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was the face of the Bharatiya Janata Party's plot. Kumar was later detained by Delhi Police at Kejriwal's home. 

    AAP calls Swati Maliwal's claims as 'baseless'

    Addressing a press conference on Friday, AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said that all the allegations made by Maliwal against Kumar were baseless and untrue as she was sent by BJP to target Kejriwal.

    On Friday, Delhi Police officials and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory paid a visit to the Chief Minister's house. According to reports, police have gathered pertinent CCTV evidence from the suspected crime. Police also escorted Maliwal to the chief minister's house to recreate the crime scene.

    Bibhav Kumar files police complaint

    Meanwhile, Kumar has filed a counter-police case against Maliwal, stating that she broke into the CM's house on May 13 and caused a disturbance. He claimed that when Kumar tried to stop her, she screamed obscenities at him. Kumar complained in an e-mail to the SHO of the Civil Lines Police Station that she was now attempting to falsely incriminate him in order to put him under undue pressure.

    Last Updated May 18, 2024, 5:40 PM IST
