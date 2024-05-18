6 mouthwatering raita options you must try this summer

Lifestyle
Cool and crunchy cucumber raita is a classic summer staple. Grated cucumber mixed with creamy yogurt, flavored with cumin, mint, and coriander, makes for a refreshing side dish.
Mint raita offers a burst of freshness and flavor. Fresh mint leaves blended with yogurt create a vibrant green raita that complements grilled meats, kebabs perfectly.
A medley of colorful vegetables such as carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, and tomatoes combined with creamy yogurt creates a refreshing and nutritious mixed vegetable raita.
Grated carrots mixed with yogurt and seasoned with roasted cumin powder and chopped green chilies create a vibrant and nutritious side dish.
The crunchy texture of boondi adds a delightful contrast to the smooth yogurt base, making it a popular choice for serving alongside spicy Indian dishes.
Grated radish mixed with yogurt and flavored with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies creates a flavorful and aromatic accompaniment to any meal.