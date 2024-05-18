Entertainment

Heeramandi’s Sharmin Segal's husband Aman Mehta NET WORTH reveal

Heeramandi debuted on OTT platforms. One unexpected result of the performance was the limelight on his niece, Sharmin Segal, who portrays Alamzeb in the Gilded series.

Image credits: Instagram

Sharmin Segal's husband Aman Mehta NET WORTH

Sharmin Segal was fired for her expressionless performance and "monotone" delivery. While Sharmin has been on everyone's mind lately, little is known about her husband, Aman Mehta.

Image credits: instagram

Who is Aman Mehta?

Aman Mehta is the Executive Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, a component of the Torrent Group.

Image credits: instagram

Who is Aman Mehta?

Aman's father, Sudhir Mehta, and uncle, Samir Mehta, serve as co-chairpersons of the international company.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Aman Mehta?

Other subsidiaries of the corporation include Torrent Power, Torrent Cables, Torrent Gas, and Torrent Diagnostics.

Image credits: instagram

Who is Aman Mehta?

Aman Mehta is the heir to a billion-dollar fortune. According to Bloomberg's Index for 2024, Samir Mehta, his father, has a net worth of $6.44 billion (Rs 53,800 crore).

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Aman Mehta?

According to sources, Samir and Aman are primarily responsible for the company's pharmaceutical sector. According to a Forbes, Torrent Pharma's sales were about Rs 38,412 cr.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Aman Mehta?

Aman Mehta earned a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Boston University before completing an MBA at Columbia Business School.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Aman Mehta?

Aman married Sharmin in November 2023, and various Bollywood actors, including Heeramandi's ensemble, attended the ceremony.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One