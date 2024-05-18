Entertainment

Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu-7 South Indian actresses REAL age

Take a peek at South Indian divas who are ageing backwards. 

Image credits: Social Media

Nayanthara 39

Known as a style queen, Nayanthara's images are captivating and difficult to look away from. 

Image credits: our own

Kajal Aggarwal 38

On Instagram, actress Kajal Aggarwal's style stands out. Fans admire her charming grin and viral fashion photos. 

Image credits: our own

Shruti Haasan 38

Kamal Haasan's daughter is Shruti Haasan. The diva is trendy and experiments with fashion. 

Image credits: instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 37

A fantastic muse for photographers, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The diva inspires admirers to remain fit. The diva is fit.

Image credits: Instagram

Shriya Saran  41

Shriya Saran is a proud mom to a baby boy. The diva's sexy photos regularly stun admirers. 

Image credits: our own

Trisha 41

Trisha is known as the ultimate gentlewoman with a killer smile and great demeanour. The actress's toned physique heats up.

Image credits: Google

Anushka Shetty 42

Anushka Shetty's stunning photos will wow you. She has beautiful beauty and charm.

Image credits: social media

Tamannaah Bhatia 34

Tamannaah Bhatia's outstanding cinematic performances have made her famous. She's famous now. Tamannaah is a stunner, and her Instagram photos show her style. 

Image credits: Our own
