Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests

According to recent news reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged at Kapurthala in Delhi amidst only 150 guests. Know details.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to get engaged today in Delhi. Even though the couple has stayed mum and tight-lipped about their relationship until now and not given any details about their romance or love story.

According to new reports by a leading entertainment portal, the ceremony details are out now. Sources inform that the engagement ceremony, which will be held at Kapurthala House, will start at 5:00 pm in the evening.

Assumptions about their relationship have spread since they were spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying quality time together at a dinner date in a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport.

According to sources close to the actor, the couple will exchange rings at around 8.00 pm, followed by a private dinner with family and friends. Parineeti will reportedly wear a custom-made Manish Malhotra outfit; the celebrity fashion designer also reached Delhi this morning.

Sources also shared, "The celebrations will start in the evening with Sukhmani Sahib Paath followed by Ardaas between 5:00 and 8:00 pm, the couple will then exchange rings, and there will be dinner, the guestlist has about 150 names, only very close family members and friends are invited."

