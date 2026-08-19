3 Potential WWE Allies Roman Reigns Could Recruit After Solo Sikoa's Rejection
With Solo Sikoa refusing to join forces, Roman Reigns needs new allies. Sami Zayn, Zilla Fatu, and Royce Keys emerge as surprising options for The Bloodline's next WWE chapter.
Sami Zayn – The Unlikely Outsider Who Knows The System
Sami Zayn stands as the most unconventional choice for Roman Reigns. That unpredictability makes him fascinating. The Underdog from the Underground famously became an honorary Bloodline member during Roman's previous Tribal Chief reign. He earned trust from multiple faction members before eventually turning against The OTC. That complicated history provides WWE with rich storytelling material.
The key distinction this time would be Zayn's role. Reigns doesn't require another physical enforcer. Sami could function as the outsider who understands Bloodline politics intimately. He knows Roman's leadership approach, grasps the family's internal dynamics, and has already proven he can earn trust from people who initially doubted him.
Most crucially, Zayn would inject personality into The Bloodline. Roman already possesses intimidating physical threats. What he needs now is someone who can talk, manipulate situations, and challenge enemies verbally as effectively as physically. Sami fits that description perfectly.
Zilla Fatu – The Young Blood Representing The Family's Future
Zilla Fatu offers a bigger long-term gamble for Roman Reigns. Unlike Sami Zayn, he represents the Anoa'i family's future rather than someone returning from the faction's past. Approaching Zilla carries enormous implications because of the family's deep-rooted legacy.
The Bloodline has always centered on legacy, power, and determining who deserves to stand beside the Tribal Chief. With Solo now rejecting Reigns, adding another young family member would allow The OTC to deliver a clear message: nobody is irreplaceable.
Zilla brings a distinctive physical presence. His size, aggression, and family connections make him believable as a future Bloodline powerhouse. WWE has already introduced him on NXT, positioning him as a logical candidate for a larger role if the company wants to bridge developmental with main roster storylines.
However, a risk exists. Zilla should not become Roman's obedient soldier without convincing storytelling. If this recruitment matters, Roman must actively persuade him. That dynamic could create compelling television where Fatu joins because he respects Bloodline legacy, only to discover that serving Roman carries a price. He could become both an asset and a future threat.
Royce Keys – The Former Enemy Who Could Shift The Balance
Royce Keys is perhaps the most intriguing possibility because his return could completely transform the power dynamic. Keys is already entangled in the Bloodline conflict. He stood alongside Solo Sikoa and LA Knight against Roman's faction before Jacob Fatu's attack sidelined him with injury.
That injury creates a natural storyline opening. Roman could approach Keys once cleared, not because the former AEW star suddenly turned loyal, but because Reigns recognizes his strategic value. Keys possesses firsthand experience with Jacob Fatu and The Usos. He knows the strengths and weaknesses of Roman's opponents.
More importantly, recruiting Keys could represent The OTC's attempt to convert an enemy into an ally. The storyline becomes richer if Keys initially refuses. Roman could argue that Solo rejected the family, so Keys can choose the winning side instead. That would place Royce in a difficult position and allow WWE to explore whether loyalty is earned or demanded.
There's also a Solo connection. If Keys joins Roman, Sikoa could view the move as personal betrayal. That would add another emotional layer to the ongoing feud and justify Keys' involvement in the conflict.
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