- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru’s Vietnam Babymoon: Cute Pics, Good Food and ‘Just Us’ Moments
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru’s Vietnam Babymoon: Cute Pics, Good Food and ‘Just Us’ Moments
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and dropped some cozy, cute pictures from her latest babymoon in Vietnam. Let's dive into her lovely moments. Keep scrolling to know more.
Baby-mooning in Vietnam!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are currently on cloud nine. Reason? Not only has their film Maa Inti Bangaaram crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide, but they are also expecting their first child together. Yes, you read that right.
So cute!
The duo enjoyed a cute and cozy vacation in Vietnam, and it looked no less than a dream. Yes, sharing the photos, she wrote, “Just us.” In the shared photos, we can see the couple enjoying some yummy food, cozy silent moments, and the actress flaunting her baby bump.
Mama-to-be!
How gorgeous is Samantha looking in this stunning black dress with flared detailing, flaunting her baby bump?
Didn't we mention cute pics?
Raj is having a moment with his food, and Samantha captured him just right!
Take a look at more photos!
Samantha is glowing in all her photos, and there's no denying that. From clicking sun-kissed pictures to enjoying some delish food, her babymoon looks like a total fairytale. Even Kiara Advani dropped a heart-eyed emoji for the duo.
Fans React
As soon as Samantha shared these pics, fans were quick to react. One user wrote, “Life lately looks good on you.” Another wrote, “The baby bump.” One more comment read, “Momma where are you enjoying the holiday.”
Take a look at her post here!
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.