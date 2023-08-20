Disha Patani shuts down dating rumours with Aleksander Ilic, labels him as 'BFF'

Disha Patani denied dating rumors with Alexander Ilic, acknowledging his tattoo of her face on his arm on Instagram. She thanked him for the gesture, sharing his picture on her stories. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Disha Patani has quashed dating speculations with Aleksander Alex Ilic. Renowned for her daring fashion selections, the actress responded to Ilic's tattoo featuring her face on his arm. Expressing gratitude, Disha conveyed her heartfelt appreciation for his gesture. On her official Instagram stories, Disha posted a picture of Aleksander with his arm showcasing her image. She wrote, "I m so touched aiexii. So lucky to have you my friend. #bff."

Previously, there were speculations of her involvement with Siberian model Aleksander Alex Ilic. Recently, Disha posted a video of him displaying a tattoo of her face on his arm, intensifying dating conjectures. The video also showcased Tiger's sister, Krishna. While Disha hasn't addressed the rumors, Aleksandar had clarified earlier that they share a close friendship.

Aleksandar said in the interview, "We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends. Disha has been like family to me."

In a recent development, Disha also unveiled her directorial debut for the upcoming song titled 'Kyun Karu Fikar'. Dropping her first look from the number, the actress wrote, "If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’ Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel."

Disha Patani is set to grace the screen next in 'Yodha' alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Additionally, she has 'Kanguva' and 'Suriya 42' in her upcoming projects list.

