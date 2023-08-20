Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani shuts down dating rumours with Aleksander Ilic, labels him as 'BFF'

    Disha Patani denied dating rumors with Alexander Ilic, acknowledging his tattoo of her face on his arm on Instagram. She thanked him for the gesture, sharing his picture on her stories. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Disha Patani shuts down dating rumours with Alexander Ilic, labels him as 'BFF' MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Disha Patani has quashed dating speculations with Aleksander Alex Ilic. Renowned for her daring fashion selections, the actress responded to Ilic's tattoo featuring her face on his arm. Expressing gratitude, Disha conveyed her heartfelt appreciation for his gesture. On her official Instagram stories, Disha posted a picture of Aleksander with his arm showcasing her image. She wrote, "I m so touched aiexii. So lucky to have you my friend. #bff."

    Previously, there were speculations of her involvement with Siberian model Aleksander Alex Ilic. Recently, Disha posted a video of him displaying a tattoo of her face on his arm, intensifying dating conjectures. The video also showcased Tiger's sister, Krishna. While Disha hasn't addressed the rumors, Aleksandar had clarified earlier that they share a close friendship.

    ALSO READ: Sunny Deol’s bungalow in Juhu for SALE: E-Auction will be done by Bank of Baroda; Here's why

    Aleksandar said in the interview, "We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends. Disha has been like family to me."

    Disha Patani shuts down dating rumours with Alexander Ilic, labels him as 'BFF' MSW

    In a recent development, Disha also unveiled her directorial debut for the upcoming song titled 'Kyun Karu Fikar'. Dropping her first look from the number, the actress wrote, "If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’ Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel."

    Disha Patani is set to grace the screen next in 'Yodha' alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Additionally, she has 'Kanguva' and 'Suriya 42' in her upcoming projects list.

    ALSO READ: The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film makes people emotional during the USA screening

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film makes people emotional during the USA screening MSW

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film makes people emotional during the USA screening

    Sunny Deol bungalow in Juhu for SALE E Auction will be done by Bank of Baroda RBA

    Sunny Deol’s bungalow in Juhu for SALE: E-Auction will be done by Bank of Baroda; Here's why

    Depp vs. Heard: Know what critics have to say about the docuseries of the famous legal battle MSW

    Depp vs. Heard: Know what critics have to say about the docuseries of the famous legal battle

    Kangana Ranaut lauds Aishwarya Rai's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan'; women in 40s/50s are more seductive MSW

    Kangana Ranaut lauds Aishwarya Rai's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan'; women in 40s/50s are more seductive

    Is Disha Patani dating Aleksander Alex after Tiger Shroff? THIS picture fuels a romantic connection RBA

    Is Disha Patani dating Aleksander Alex after Tiger Shroff? THIS picture fuels a romantic connection

    Recent Stories

    Pulao to Egg curry 7 easy quick Indian dishes for busy Monday gcw eai

    Pulao to Egg curry: 7 easy, quick Indian dishes for busy Monday

    Shashi Tharoor Sachin Pilot find place in Congress's top panel reshuffle see full list here gcw

    Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot find place in Congress's top panel reshuffle

    Lavender to Basil-7 Indoor plants repel insects and mosquitoes RBA EAI

    Lavender to Basil-7 Indoor plants repel insects and mosquitoes

    Coffee glow 6 ways to elevate your skin with it gcw eai

    Coffee & glow: 6 ways to elevate your skin with it

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film makes people emotional during the USA screening MSW

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film makes people emotional during the USA screening

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon