    Sunny Deol’s bungalow in Juhu for SALE: E-Auction will be done by Bank of Baroda; Here's why

    Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow called, 'Sunny Villa', will be auctioned on September 25, as per the advertisement by the lender. The bank has kept the reserve price for the house at Rs 51.43 crore.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Even as Sunny Deol enjoys the success of his latest film Gadar 2, trouble appears to be brewing for the actor, as a notice published in a newspaper indicates that his Juhu home, Sunny Villa, would be e-auctioned for non-payment of dues on September 25. According to the notification, Ajay Singh Deol alias Sunny Deol borrowed Rs 55,99,80,766.33 from the Bank of Baroda. In this situation, he was also the guarantor. The bank has stated that his property would be auctioned off to recoup the Rs 55.99 crore he owes.

    Deol runs his company out of the bungalow. Sunny Super Sound, the actor's office, a preview theatre, and two more post-production rooms are all housed in the cottage. This office was founded in the late 1980s.

    According to the protocol, the Bank of Baroda will approach the District Magistrate, and the buyer will receive physical possession of the property following the DM's permission. The highest bidder will take symbolic control of the house during the virtual auction. He or she can bring actual possession after receiving consent from the DM. This procedure might take months or years.

    According to media sources, Deol mortgaged his studio to fund his directorial debut, Ghayal Once Again (2016). He decided to take out a loan on his property to repay his creditors.


    Meanwhile, Gadar 2 continues to dominate the box office in its second weekend. Since its premiere, the film, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has broken box office records. Gadar 2 set yet another record on Saturday. According to reports, the film earned Rs 31.07 crore, breaking Baahubali 2's record.

    According to Bollywood Hungama, Bahubali 2 - The Conclusion earned Rs. 26.5 crore on its second Saturday. Gadar 2 outperformed the collection, hitting a new high mark. Film critic Taran Adarsh said Gadar2 is a box office 'monster', which crossed the lifetime business of 'War' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' on Saturday. He said Gadar-2 will cross Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, and Sanju on Saturday and Will cross Dangal on Monday. "Next target: #KGF2 #Hindi [3rd highest grossing film]… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr. Total: ₹ 336.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.  

     


     

