'Will say bismillah & sacrifice Yogi': Man openly threatens UP Chief Minister, sparks outrage (WATCH)

A chilling video has surfaced online, where a Muslim man openly threatens to sacrifice Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, causing widespread anger and alarm across the nation.

'Will say bismillah & sacrifice Yogi': Man openly threatens UP Chief Minister, sparks outrage (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

A chilling video has surfaced online, where a Muslim man openly threatens to sacrifice Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, causing widespread anger and outrage. In the purported clip, the man can be heard saying, (Bismillah bolunga aur kurbani de dunga) "Will say Bismillah and sacrifice Yogi." The brazen threat, laden with inflammatory undertones, has ignited outrage on social media, with many questioning if Muslims are really oppressed in the state.

"Bismillah bolunga aur kurbani de dunga, Yogi ki. Khule aam bhais ka gosht kha rahe h log, khule aam aazan chal raha hai... Yogi roz Masjid ka mike utaarta hai....uski ammi ko shadi kia hai musalman ne, vo bolta hai musalman bhagao yaha se," the man can be heard making derogatory comments against UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. 

Also read: PM Modi pays tribute to 'true genius' Zakir Hussain, hails tabla maestro's global impact on music

The video quickly gained traction online, with calls for immediate and strict action against the individual. 

A user wrote, "I hope UP police will arrest this man for the violent threats. Why is he using such bad language?"

Another user commented, "Look at the hate he is carrying within ! UP Police what are you waiting for? This fellow is threatening to slaughter a sitting CM! He should be inside prison."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest shk

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized dmn

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized (WATCH)

BJP questions Gandhis' reluctance to make 51 cartons of Nehru's letters to Edwina, Einstein & more public snt

BJP questions Gandhis' reluctance to make 51 cartons of Nehru's letters to Edwina, Einstein & more public

Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud dmn

Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud

Recent Stories

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors ATG

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024 NTI

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest shk

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized dmn

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon