'Will say bismillah & sacrifice Yogi': Man openly threatens UP Chief Minister, sparks outrage (WATCH)

A chilling video has surfaced online, where a Muslim man openly threatens to sacrifice Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, causing widespread anger and alarm across the nation.

A chilling video has surfaced online, where a Muslim man openly threatens to sacrifice Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, causing widespread anger and outrage. In the purported clip, the man can be heard saying, (Bismillah bolunga aur kurbani de dunga) "Will say Bismillah and sacrifice Yogi." The brazen threat, laden with inflammatory undertones, has ignited outrage on social media, with many questioning if Muslims are really oppressed in the state.

"Bismillah bolunga aur kurbani de dunga, Yogi ki. Khule aam bhais ka gosht kha rahe h log, khule aam aazan chal raha hai... Yogi roz Masjid ka mike utaarta hai....uski ammi ko shadi kia hai musalman ne, vo bolta hai musalman bhagao yaha se," the man can be heard making derogatory comments against UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Also read: PM Modi pays tribute to 'true genius' Zakir Hussain, hails tabla maestro's global impact on music

The video quickly gained traction online, with calls for immediate and strict action against the individual.

A user wrote, "I hope UP police will arrest this man for the violent threats. Why is he using such bad language?"

Another user commented, "Look at the hate he is carrying within ! UP Police what are you waiting for? This fellow is threatening to slaughter a sitting CM! He should be inside prison."

Latest Videos