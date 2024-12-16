Business

Godrej consumer stock price target and future outlook: Expert analysis

Experts Bullish on This FMCG Stock

Brokerage firms are bullish on Godrej Consumer Products amidst market volatility. Despite a dip due to a weak Q3 update, the stock is rebounding.

Godrej Consumer Products Share Price

As of 1 PM on Monday, December 16, 2024, Godrej Consumer Products shares were trading higher at ₹1,115.35.

Godrej Consumer Products Price Target

JP Morgan maintains an overweight rating on Godrej Consumer with a target price of ₹1,365.

Why Godrej Consumer Stock May Rise

The 85-90% slowdown in Godrej Consumer's volume growth is considered cyclical. Q2FY25 volume growth was 7% and is now increasing.

Godrej Consumer Products Price Hike

To combat inflation, the company increased product prices in December. Seasonal effects may impact Q4FY25 performance, with recovery expected in H1FY26.

Godrej Consumer Products Margin

A sluggish Q3FY25 update suggests potential margin decline due to inflation, possibly below the normal 24-27% range, compared to Q3FY24's 29.7%.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Outlook

JP Morgan expects mid-single-digit volume growth in Q3FY25, with temporary margin pressure, which the company is expected to manage in the next fiscal year.

Why Godrej Consumer Stock is a Buy

JP Morgan sees a favorable risk-reward profile after the recent stock dip. Strong company performance is expected to lead to market outperformance.

Keep an Eye on Godrej Consumer

JP Morgan advises investors to monitor the stock, citing the company's long-term plans and strong ability to navigate inflation.

Note

Stock market investments are subject to risk. Consult your market expert before investing.

